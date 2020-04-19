Ruedi: Marketing your brand in a time of crisis

Fifty years ago while walking to school, I was stopped by a group of kids who slapped me around and took my lunch box. With tears in my eyes, I told my father what happened. He gathered all five brothers together and gave us each a toothpick and told us to break it. No problem. He then gave us five toothpicks and told us to break them. This time it was much more difficult. His message was simple: "Sticking together will make you stronger and no one will break you apart."
Our business communities are sticking together. We have been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis. Some will not survive, through no fault of their own. But in the face of this crisis, so many businesses and their employees have stepped up to help where they can. Some are reshaping their companies to provide needed equipment for hospitals to use to protect themselves while taking care of patients. Restaurants are feeding those on the front line and some families without resources.
Marketing in the time of coronavirus, or any crisis, calls for brands to assess how they can service their customers and communities as much as keep their businesses afloat. The Harvard Review suggests to "begin with empathy and transparency, where the nuances of a brand voice are more delicate than ever. Brands that use this time to be commercially exploitive will not fare well."
Associate your brand with good: People will remember brands for their acts of good in a time of crisis, particularly if done with a true heart and generosity. However, companies need to show their contributions are genuine and not for commercial benefit.
Keep people informed and updated: Companies need to create a crisis communication plan that will keep people informed about how you're going to run your business and serve your customers. Use your web page to disseminate new information. Invite people to a town hall web event. Hiding is not an option. You need to reach out to your clients to answer questions they may have, or just reassure them that you are there to ease any concerns.
Try to maintain your advertising if possible: Pulling the plug on all advertising may work against you in the long run. People are home in numbers we haven't seen for a long time. They are watching TV, listening to radio and reading the news. Media is like everything, supply and demand rules. Don't be afraid to ask your media buyer to negotiate pricing in the short term. I am sure some of them may be able to help.
Nothing we do will magically make this crisis go away tomorrow. My belief is the same that many of our parents and grandparents had. That is we will overcome this, and any other crisis we will face in the future. We are the United States of America. We have always been strong, resilient and together in times of need.
Oh, and by the way ... we got my lunch box back.
Ruedi is regional marketing specialist for Savant Capital Management, Bloomington; www.savantcapital.com; 309-663-9477.
