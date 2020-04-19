Ruedi: Marketing your brand in a time of crisis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Fifty years ago while walking to school, I was stopped by a group of kids who slapped me around and took my lunch box. With tears in my eyes, I told my father what happened. He gathered all five brothers together and gave us each a toothpick and told us to break it. No problem. He then gave us five toothpicks and told us to break them. This time it was much more difficult. His message was simple: "Sticking together will make you stronger and no one will break you apart."

Our business communities are sticking together. We have been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis. Some will not survive, through no fault of their own. But in the face of this crisis, so many businesses and their employees have stepped up to help where they can. Some are reshaping their companies to provide needed equipment for hospitals to use to protect themselves while taking care of patients. Restaurants are feeding those on the front line and some families without resources.

Marketing in the time of coronavirus, or any crisis, calls for brands to assess how they can service their customers and communities as much as keep their businesses afloat. The Harvard Review suggests to "begin with empathy and transparency, where the nuances of a brand voice are more delicate than ever. Brands that use this time to be commercially exploitive will not fare well."