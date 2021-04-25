RUEDI: Never forget lessons learned from Madoff’s actions

Bernie Madoff passed away last week. News of his death made headlines on cable news and other media outlets. It also brought back painful memories for countless others who had been victims of Madoff’s infamous Ponzi scheme, which fell apart during the 2008 financial crisis.
Over the tenure of his fraudulent activities he took in billions of dollars of investor funds under the guise of informed, stable investment “management.” Victims included educational endowments, charitable foundations, and ultimately many traditional retirement investors. Bernie may be gone, but the lessons to be taken from his criminality should never be forgotten. As investors, the mantra of “trust but verify” should always be present. The reputation of the entire investment profession is hurt by people like Bernie Madoff. His time may be over, but sadly there are and will be others who try and follow in his footsteps. Being aware of the protections our regulatory system offers and the ways to properly vet investment professionals can reinforce investor confidence.
Many people are familiar with Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) coverage on their traditional banking accounts. In the event of a bank failure, account holders are protected against loss of funds up to certain limits. Fewer individuals are aware that investment accounts can offer similar protections. Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC), offers account holders coverage up to $500,000 in losses due to fraud or failure of a member institution. It doesn’t cover investment losses or claims against inappropriate advice, but it does illustrate why investors should use a reputable custodian to hold their financial assets. Custodians hold funds for safekeeping and investment managers are given access to facilitate transactions on the client’s behalf. Funds to be managed should never be delivered directly to the investment professional or their firm. Beyond the SIPC limits, some custodians will offer increased coverage by engaging with outside insurance companies. Investors should feel free to ask these kinds of questions when interviewing potential managers.
Clients should expect transparency at all levels of engagement with their investment professionals. Monthly or quarterly statements should be prepared by custodians and be made available in paper or electronically. Any fees for management that may be deducted directly from accounts should be shown clearly on client statements and reviewed periodically during annual meetings. Knowing what capacity or standard of care an investment professional is held to can offer additional peace of mind. Clients who engage with professionals offering a fiduciary relationship can expect their interests to take priority. Disclosures on fee calculations, investment policy objectives, and any conflicts of interest are hallmarks of these relationships.
Finally, if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Bernie Madoff falsely offered consistent returns year after year, regardless of the broader market environment. Investors should be wary of any promises of results, particularly those that are without “risk.”
Ruedi is a financial advisor with Savant Wealth Management, Bloomington.