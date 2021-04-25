RUEDI: Never forget lessons learned from Madoff’s actions

Bernie Madoff passed away last week. News of his death made headlines on cable news and other media outlets. It also brought back painful memories for countless others who had been victims of Madoff’s infamous Ponzi scheme, which fell apart during the 2008 financial crisis.

Over the tenure of his fraudulent activities he took in billions of dollars of investor funds under the guise of informed, stable investment “management.” Victims included educational endowments, charitable foundations, and ultimately many traditional retirement investors. Bernie may be gone, but the lessons to be taken from his criminality should never be forgotten. As investors, the mantra of “trust but verify” should always be present. The reputation of the entire investment profession is hurt by people like Bernie Madoff. His time may be over, but sadly there are and will be others who try and follow in his footsteps. Being aware of the protections our regulatory system offers and the ways to properly vet investment professionals can reinforce investor confidence.