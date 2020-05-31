Ruedi: Never too early to review retirement goals

Planning for retirement is often likened to preparing for a dream trip or climbing a mountain. We spend years picturing these events in our minds. What items will be needed? How will we spend our time each day? What are the challenges we might have to account for?
Picturing all these “what if” scenarios can only get us so far. When it comes time to book that trip or take on that mountain, we need to make specific choices and develop our plan in writing.
Retirement planning is exactly the same process. We have our entire working careers to think about how our retirement might look, but as the real date approaches, the most successful outcomes usually are experienced by those who have started planning years in advance.
60 months before retirement
By a certain point, the concept of actually retiring becomes less of a dream and more a reality. For many, that point is about five years from anticipated retirement. This can be a great time to have an initial meeting with an advisor who can help you evaluate how well those dreams you’ve had for years match with your current financial position. It can be unnerving for some to truly face the progress they’ve made. They fear they aren’t in a strong enough position or their progress won’t support their goals. For others, they may find the fears aren’t reality. Many people are surprised to find that they are in better shape for retirement than they may have believed. Regardless of outcome, positive or negative, the goal is for you to walk away knowing what areas need to be addressed.
36 to 12 months before retirement
At this point, your plans to address outstanding debts, asset allocations of investment accounts, and cash accumulations should be underway. You will also want to review how things like health insurance premiums and coverage will change. Begin to think about what desired consumption (needs and wants) will be in retirement. Your advisor can help you identify what sources of income you’ll have to rely on to fund these goals. For many, that is a combination of cash savings, Social Security, pension, part-time work, and supplemental income from investments like 401(k)s and IRAs. Using these sources in the appropriate mix can go a long way to addressing longevity and market risks. With 365 days to go, the initial plan and goals should be firm.
18 to 24 months into retirement
Congratulations! You’ve successfully transitioned into the next phase of life. For many, this will last almost as long as their full-time working years. How are things going? Are the expenses generating as planned? Has your cash position changed substantially? How close are you to claiming Social Security benefits? These questions and more will persist throughout retirement. Regular check-ups and changes to the plan will be needed your life changes. Once the journey begins, you cannot guarantee an easy trip or smooth climb of the mountain, but if you’ve prepared well, it may just turn out that way.
Ruedi, CFP, RICP, of Bloomington, is a financial adviser for Savant Capital Management; www.savantcapital.com.
