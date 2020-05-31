Ruedi: Never too early to review retirement goals

Planning for retirement is often likened to preparing for a dream trip or climbing a mountain. We spend years picturing these events in our minds. What items will be needed? How will we spend our time each day? What are the challenges we might have to account for?

Retirement planning is exactly the same process. We have our entire working careers to think about how our retirement might look, but as the real date approaches, the most successful outcomes usually are experienced by those who have started planning years in advance.

60 months before retirement

By a certain point, the concept of actually retiring becomes less of a dream and more a reality. For many, that point is about five years from anticipated retirement. This can be a great time to have an initial meeting with an advisor who can help you evaluate how well those dreams you’ve had for years match with your current financial position. It can be unnerving for some to truly face the progress they’ve made. They fear they aren’t in a strong enough position or their progress won’t support their goals. For others, they may find the fears aren’t reality. Many people are surprised to find that they are in better shape for retirement than they may have believed. Regardless of outcome, positive or negative, the goal is for you to walk away knowing what areas need to be addressed.