RUEDI: One financial advisor may be enough

Has your financial advisor ever spoken to you about being diversified? Chances are they have, and somewhere in the conversation they’ve used the example of not putting all your eggs in one basket.

How about any of your other financial advisors? After several years of being in this business, I frequently encounter well-intentioned investors who overemphasize diversification as the reason for having multiple advisors.

It’s possible there could be some compelling reasons to work with different advisors. If you have more complex estate planning or tax related needs taking a team approach to financial planning could yield benefits. But in my experience, I have seen more negative than positive outcomes for those who use multiple advisors.

Overly concentrated portfolios

A common justification for using multiple advisors is that an investor can achieve a greater level of diversification. Unfortunately, that isn’t always the case. True diversification is usually discussed in terms of investments and how to distribute assets among different classes. If an investor has similar holdings in two separate accounts, there aren’t any added benefits of diversification.

I often use the example of a patient who is seeing multiple doctors. If each doctor prescribes certain medications, the job of the pharmacist is extremely important to avoid harmful reactions that could arise from different prescriptions.

Higher expenses and conflicting investment styles

Working with multiple advisors can also lead to an overall higher cost of advice. Do you pay annual advisory fees on assets under management? Often, there may be breakpoints at higher levels of assets under management and by consolidating accounts, an investor might reduce the overall cost of advice on a percentage basis. Potentially higher cost investments, trade fees, or commissions are all areas that might erode any potential benefits of maintaining multiple advisory relationships.

There may also be conflicting styles of management. Is there a good reason for one portfolio to be more actively managed for aggressive growth while the other is more passively invested with the intention of being more conservative? Each of these scenarios could lead to unintended consequences for things like capital gains considerations or overall risk tolerance.

Lack of overall vision and direction

Without someone taking the reins and setting a comprehensive plan for success, it is easy for mistakes to happen along the way. Investment advice should start with the client’s goals and vision for how they would like to use of their invested assets. Often, that focus is shifted to a de facto, short-term performance derby when a multiple advisor scenario is implemented.

Consider the real reasons you may be seeking advice from different sources. You’ll likely find diversification isn’t the primary motivation. It is up to each person to determine if working with multiple advisors is worth the risks involved. Please consult your financial professional to determine the best options available to you based on your unique situation.

Ruedi is a financial advisor with Savant Wealth Management, Bloomington.

