RUEDI: Past performance is not indicative of future results

“Past performance is not indicative of future results.” This phrase is tucked into the fine print of virtually every piece of financial literature or investment advertisement. While technically true, short-term market movements can be extremely volatile, we shouldn’t discount the wealth of information that nearly one hundred years of market history can provide. Again, with markets at or near all-time highs the calls for the next downturn grow stronger by the day. An uninformed investor, left to their own emotions and influenced by the news of the day, could create permanent damage to their financial position with one or two wrong decisions. Using history as our guide, an investor can employ evidence-based investing principals to insulate themselves from acting on the fear-driven news of the day.

History has shown there is little chance to consistently “beat” the market. Moreover, the average investor in stocks or in bonds has failed to match the returns of their respective overall markets over the past twenty years. How did this happen? The most likely reasons stem from an issue with attempted market timing or lack of proper asset allocation. When investors act on fear or emotion they tend to be lured into a pattern of getting in and out of the market frequently. In an attempt to avoid the next perfectly normal market downturn, many end up missing out on some of the best days to actually be invested. From 1990-2019, the S&P 500 Index had an annual average return of 10.0%. An average investor who missed the 25 best trading days over that period would have seen their return drop to only 5.0% — half of the original return. Identifying a mix of stocks and bonds that have historically provided the returns necessary to achieve an investor’s stated goals would be the preferred approach. Including a portion of bond-like investments has historically reduced portfolio volatility and allowed investors to maintain their positions in stocks even in periods of market decline.