RUEDI: Past performance is not indicative of future results

“Past performance is not indicative of future results.” This phrase is tucked into the fine print of virtually every piece of financial literature or investment advertisement. While technically true, short-term market movements can be extremely volatile, we shouldn’t discount the wealth of information that nearly one hundred years of market history can provide. Again, with markets at or near all-time highs the calls for the next downturn grow stronger by the day. An uninformed investor, left to their own emotions and influenced by the news of the day, could create permanent damage to their financial position with one or two wrong decisions. Using history as our guide, an investor can employ evidence-based investing principals to insulate themselves from acting on the fear-driven news of the day.
History has shown there is little chance to consistently “beat” the market. Moreover, the average investor in stocks or in bonds has failed to match the returns of their respective overall markets over the past twenty years. How did this happen? The most likely reasons stem from an issue with attempted market timing or lack of proper asset allocation. When investors act on fear or emotion they tend to be lured into a pattern of getting in and out of the market frequently. In an attempt to avoid the next perfectly normal market downturn, many end up missing out on some of the best days to actually be invested. From 1990-2019, the S&P 500 Index had an annual average return of 10.0%. An average investor who missed the 25 best trading days over that period would have seen their return drop to only 5.0% — half of the original return. Identifying a mix of stocks and bonds that have historically provided the returns necessary to achieve an investor’s stated goals would be the preferred approach. Including a portion of bond-like investments has historically reduced portfolio volatility and allowed investors to maintain their positions in stocks even in periods of market decline.
Perhaps the greatest lesson to be learned from past market history is the importance of maintaining a well-diversified portfolio. Avoiding a heavy concentration in one stock or even a sector of the market has shown to be beneficial over the long-term. Looking back, each of the eleven or twelve major investment areas has seen its time near the top or bottom of the return spectrum. Incorporating elements of most if not all these options has had the effecting of smoothing overall results over longer periods. U.S markets, specifically our largest companies, have done very well coming out of the pandemic. Even before last year’s downturn, U.S companies had been outperforming international markets. That isn’t always the case and incorporating a portion of international investments can help add measurable value over time. In addition to U.S. and international stocks, adding various bond investments, real estate, and other alternative types of investments can create a well-rounded portfolio.
Finally, employing the tried and true investment philosophies of rebalancing the portfolio periodically and effective tax management can enhance the outcomes realized by investors. Rebalancing involves selling portions of assets that have grown beyond their target sizes to in effect lock in some gain. Investors can then redeploy those funds into areas of the portfolio that are below target amounts and purchase more stock at what amounts to be discounted prices.
While history can’t predict the future, it is the only guide we have when it comes to investing. Using strategies rooted in real outcomes from the past may help some avoid the pitfalls of trying to predict markets based on guessing what may or may not happen in the immediate future.
This is intended for educational purposes only and should not be construed as personalized investment advice. Please consult your investment professional regarding your unique situation.
20 more B-N restaurants we miss
Beningo's
Crazy Planet Kitchen
Bec's Far East Texas Grill
Piccolo Piccolo
Divino, The Fishmarket
Carlos O'Kelly's
Sonoma Cucina
Chi Chi's
Ground Round
Gracious Affairs
Kip's Family Restaurant
Double Nickel Drive-In
Hayashi
Pumpernickel's Deli
Aleta Jane's Cafe
Le Peep
Tuxedo Junction
Tien Tsin
Susie's Cafe
Henry Wellington
If you enjoyed this...
Ruedi is a financial advisor with Savant Wealth Management, Bloomington.