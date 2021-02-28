RUEDI: Preparing your business for life after COVID-19

There is little doubt that the best crisis plans are developed long before an emergency hits. The same is true for recovery plans. If you haven’t already thought about life after COVID-19, now is the time to prepare.

Here are some things to consider when planning to reopen your business.

1. Internal Communications — Remember that your employees are your most important audience. Your job as a leader is to confidently reassure them that recovery is on its way and they are critical to your company’s future. You have probably stepped up the frequency and transparency of the communication with your team. Remember to keep it up as we move into a time of recovery.

2. Customer Loyalty — If your business has closed or modified operations, don’t stop communicating with your clientele. Leverage social media, loyalty program text messages, and emails to stay in touch. Share what you’re doing to help your employees; discuss your plans for recovery; find ways to celebrate your clients’ continued loyalty. Never stop communicating.