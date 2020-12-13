RUEDI: Protect yourself online during holidays

As one of the longest years in recent memory comes to an end, many of us will use the next few weeks to focus on the hope for brighter days ahead. Although some traditional holiday plans may need to be altered this year, many of our typical rituals will continue. Along with the decorating, baking, and gift giving, one other holiday constant remains: identity theft. Hackers know the holidays bring added distractions and attempt to use that to their advantage. Today we’ll review some basic steps to protect yourself online during the holidays and throughout the year.

Beware of Phishing Emails

As more of our holiday shopping is done online, the promotional emails being sent seem to grow each day. Identity thieves have gotten extremely good at creating fake emails to look exactly like the legitimate ones being sent by advertisers. The same holds true for personal correspondence. Hackers can pose as people we know and use personal bits of information they find online to make us think we are speaking to a friend or family member. Use caution when clicking on direct links in emails. It only takes one slip or moment of distraction to cause lasting damage. If something seems out of place for any reason delete the email. The promotions will keep coming and your family member will call you if their message isn’t responded to.