RUEDI: Protect yourself online during holidays

As one of the longest years in recent memory comes to an end, many of us will use the next few weeks to focus on the hope for brighter days ahead. Although some traditional holiday plans may need to be altered this year, many of our typical rituals will continue. Along with the decorating, baking, and gift giving, one other holiday constant remains: identity theft. Hackers know the holidays bring added distractions and attempt to use that to their advantage. Today we’ll review some basic steps to protect yourself online during the holidays and throughout the year.
Beware of Phishing Emails
As more of our holiday shopping is done online, the promotional emails being sent seem to grow each day. Identity thieves have gotten extremely good at creating fake emails to look exactly like the legitimate ones being sent by advertisers. The same holds true for personal correspondence. Hackers can pose as people we know and use personal bits of information they find online to make us think we are speaking to a friend or family member. Use caution when clicking on direct links in emails. It only takes one slip or moment of distraction to cause lasting damage. If something seems out of place for any reason delete the email. The promotions will keep coming and your family member will call you if their message isn’t responded to.
Consider enrolling in credit monitoring programs
Many credit cards offer credit monitoring and services like LifeLock take things a step further to track your accounts and identity on the web. Similar to other insurance products, we hope to never need these services but understand the expenses incurred to maintain them are justified. Currently, our state is experiencing a huge surge in fraudulent unemployment claims. These kinds of attacks can be extremely unsettling and costly to correct. Subscribing to these services will not eliminate your risks for these occurrences, but can go a long way to keep the problems from spilling over to other areas of your personal and financial lives.
Enable Two-Factor Authentications on Account Logins
An increasingly common step being taken to protect identities online is the use of Two-Factor Authentication. In addition to a username and password combination, many accounts now also require an additional form of verification to access accounts. Typically, this is a random code sent to your phone or email once the password has been entered. It can take a bit longer and add some frustration to access the account. However, if it keeps criminals from getting to your sensitive information it’s worth the additional hassles.
Dealing with identity theft is challenging any time it occurs. When it happens during the holidays, it can especially burdensome. Consider adopting these protective measures and perhaps you can focus a little more on the positive things the holidays can provide.
Ruedi is a financial advisor with Savant Capital Management, Bloomington.
