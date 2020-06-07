Ruedi: Rebuilding your business after a crisis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

According to the National Federation of Independent Business, over 90% of small businesses said they suffered negative effects from the pandemic. While outcomes will vary by industry, it is paramount that you consider what recovery will look like once the economy begins a return to normalcy. Having a strategy in place after a crisis can assist you in being able to hit the ground running and set the groundwork for rebuilding. Here a few ideas that may get you on track.

Analyze financial damage

There is an old adage that says, “You don’t know where you are going until you know where you came from.” Make sure to review your financial statements so that you can compare last year’s numbers to see how far you are down. Some businesses may not be as bad as they think. After assessing the numbers, factor in bringing back staff who may have been furloughed. If you have reduced or eliminated your marketing budget, plan to re-establish a presence in the marketplace. Lastly, identifying financial resources will be imperative.

Re-assess business model