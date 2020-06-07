Ruedi: Rebuilding your business after a crisis

According to the National Federation of Independent Business, over 90% of small businesses said they suffered negative effects from the pandemic. While outcomes will vary by industry, it is paramount that you consider what recovery will look like once the economy begins a return to normalcy. Having a strategy in place after a crisis can assist you in being able to hit the ground running and set the groundwork for rebuilding. Here a few ideas that may get you on track.
Analyze financial damage
There is an old adage that says, “You don’t know where you are going until you know where you came from.” Make sure to review your financial statements so that you can compare last year’s numbers to see how far you are down. Some businesses may not be as bad as they think. After assessing the numbers, factor in bringing back staff who may have been furloughed. If you have reduced or eliminated your marketing budget, plan to re-establish a presence in the marketplace. Lastly, identifying financial resources will be imperative.
Re-assess business model
What worked well prior to the pandemic may not be a viable path to future success. Many companies have been able to pivot to strategies they once thought were not possible. Ask yourself, do I need brick and mortar locations, or can we distribute our services in other ways? Can enhancing my website or increasing my social media presence increase sales? Most importantly, many companies have discovered a new niche that they may not have realized was available to them. The most successful companies find a way to differentiate themselves from their competitors. If there is a positive to takeaway from this crisis, it is that organizations have been required to think outside the box in order to survive.
Do you need more money
Most companies do not have a large amount of cash sitting idle – and for good reason. However, getting back up and running at full speed may require additional capital. The Paycheck Protection Program and other government programs won’t last much longer. Companies may want to investigate utilizing the SBA for future loans. The main thing to consider is borrowing at favorable rates. Establishing a relationship with a community bank is essential. The more they know about you and your business, the faster the process can go. Compare rates as you shop. Some banks in the area may be in a position to offer more favorable rates depending on their current needs.
Create contingency plan
We all wish this was the last crisis that we as a country will encounter. The harsh reality is it will not be. Use what you have learned from this pandemic. Put a plan in place in anticipation of what you can do to be nimble and better prepared for the next go-round. Companies will find they will have a far better chance of survival if they have a Plan B, and C, and D.
Ruedi is regional marketing specialist for Savant Capital Management, Bloomington; www.savantcapital.com; 309-663-9477.
