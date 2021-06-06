RUEDI: Retirement income planning

As an advisor, guiding a family through the retirement income planning process is often very rewarding. Usually, clients have uncertainty about where or how they will generate income after the traditional paychecks stop hitting their bank accounts.

Recreating an income stream involves careful review of accumulated assets, ongoing income sources, and desired expenditures. No matter if there is more work to be done or things are better than originally expected, feeling relief after completing the exercise is fairly common.

Unfortunately, there can also be some difficult revelations along the way. When the planning process focuses on Social Security income, discovering that prior work history may affect these benefits becomes a source of concern.

Social Security seems like a straightforward process. A person pays into Social Security over the years as they work, and once they reach a certain age they can begin drawing an income for the rest of their life. However, if someone’s work history includes public sector employment for which they receive a pension, the calculation of their benefits can become more complex.

In 1983, congress enacted two provisions to the Social Security system that affect benefits for individuals and/or their spouses. The Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) is applied to a worker’s benefits if their work history includes some years of “covered” employment for which they paid into Social Security, and other years of “non-covered” employment for which they earned a pension but did not pay into Social Security. The most common example is a public-school teacher who has earned a pension, and who also worked in the private sector for a part of their career.

For anyone whose “covered” work history is less than 30 years of substantial earnings, the WEP can reduce their stated Social Security benefits by as much as half of their public sector pension. Once someone has more than 20 years of substantial earnings, a specific figure set by the Social Security administration each year, any reductions to their benefits begin to phase out as they near 30 years of “covered” employment.

Keep in mind any reductions as a result of the WEP are applied before other considerations such as claiming benefits prior to full retirement age or any cost-of-living adjustments. The Social Security Administration provides a detailed chart on its website describing the maximum monthly reduction that could apply as a result of the WEP.

While WEP impacts a worker’s own Social Security benefits, the Government Pension Offset (GPO) impacts benefits for spouses, widows, and widowers. Under this provision, a person who is entitled to spousal or survivor benefits will have those payments reduced by two-thirds of their own government pension. This provision also applies to anyone who may have taken a lump-sum option for their public sector pension rather than a traditional monthly payment.

Depending on the size of the government pension and/or the spousal/survivor benefit, the GPO could eliminate any dependent Social Security benefits to be paid out. Keep in mind, if a spouse was subject to the WEP for their own record but the surviving spouse had no public sector work, any survivor Social Security benefits would not be reduced due to the GPO.

There are many other caveats and exceptions that could possibly apply when considering these two provisions, however they are usually rare. A visit to the local Social Security office can often be the most definitive resource for any benefit calculations.

As longevity risks and rising prices become a central focus for retirement income planning, Social Security claiming decisions are increasingly important considerations. Make sure to contact your financial advisor about your unique situation before making any changes. Being fully informed about the possible impact to your situation is critical to the success of the plan.

Ruedi is a financial advisor with Savant Wealth Management, Bloomington.

