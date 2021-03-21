RUEDI: Sorting out Medicare myths

Myth #2: You Can Enroll in Medicare Whenever You Want

False. You can enroll in Medicare if you meet certain qualifications and for a specific amount of time. There are rules for each of these enrollment periods, and if you fail to adhere to them, you could end up paying financial penalties.

Most people qualify for Medicare when they are about to turn 65, but you can also become eligible via qualified disabilities and medical conditions. For age and disability, you will have a 7-month Initial Enrollment Period.

The Medicare Initial Enrollment Period

Three months before the month of your 65th birthday is when most people become eligible to enroll in Medicare for the first time. This is the start of what’s known as your Initial enrollment period, and it lasts seven months. For those enrolling via disability, you will have an Initial enrollment period that begins after you’ve received disability benefits for 24 months, and if this happens before you’re 65, you’ll get another one at age 65.

Special Circumstances: Medicare When Working Past 65