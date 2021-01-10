RUEDI: Speaking to family about finances

With spouses

Many households still operate with one spouse handling more of the finances than the other. I have found that to the degree a spouse is willing to be included in finances and planning decisions, the outcomes tend to be more positive. If both spouses regularly review bills, savings, and investments together, it can be a real momentum builder towards larger financial goals. This is especially true with the sudden loss of a spouse. Speaking with the lesser-involved spouse about how and why an investment portfolio is structured can go a long way toward preparing them to succeed as a survivor.

With adult children

Speaking with adult children about your financial situation can deliver something most people strive for: peace of mind. These talks can be initiated by either side. Children should seek to be better informed about their parents’ holdings and wishes, should they ever need to step in and help. Parents should at a minimum provide children with a contact list in the event of the sudden passing were to occur. The events of recent years have made families much more dependent on each other across generations. Being able to communicate how or to what extent one group can assist the other financially, could avoid both sides incurring lasting or burdensome setbacks. The details can be delivered over time, but a baseline conversation about where to begin is critical.