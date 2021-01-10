RUEDI: Speaking to family about finances

As the New Year begins, many of us will set out to meet certain objectives or goals. These goals may be personal, professional, or financial in nature. If you’ve taken some of these steps, I wish you the best of luck in achieving them. If you have room for one additional resolution, I have a suggestion. Make 2021 the year you discuss finances with your family.
These conversations can vary in depth and subject matter, depending on the family member you are speaking with. They should also be generational in nature. They can be among minor children, adult children, between spouses, and with aging parents. Each of these interactions should hopefully inform and influence the participants to be better equipped to handle financial situations as they occur.
With minor children
Building financial literacy from a young age can be of great benefit. It benefits children to help them have a better understanding of saving, budgeting, and investing. For parents, it allows the younger members of the family to be more involved with the household financial goals. Explaining why certain items might have to wait till next year, or demonstrating the sacrifices necessary to earn extra money can be immensely impactful on children. If everyone in the home is working to do their part for the family’s benefit, things will run much smoother and likely produce real progress.
With spouses
Many households still operate with one spouse handling more of the finances than the other. I have found that to the degree a spouse is willing to be included in finances and planning decisions, the outcomes tend to be more positive. If both spouses regularly review bills, savings, and investments together, it can be a real momentum builder towards larger financial goals. This is especially true with the sudden loss of a spouse. Speaking with the lesser-involved spouse about how and why an investment portfolio is structured can go a long way toward preparing them to succeed as a survivor.
With adult children
Speaking with adult children about your financial situation can deliver something most people strive for: peace of mind. These talks can be initiated by either side. Children should seek to be better informed about their parents’ holdings and wishes, should they ever need to step in and help. Parents should at a minimum provide children with a contact list in the event of the sudden passing were to occur. The events of recent years have made families much more dependent on each other across generations. Being able to communicate how or to what extent one group can assist the other financially, could avoid both sides incurring lasting or burdensome setbacks. The details can be delivered over time, but a baseline conversation about where to begin is critical.