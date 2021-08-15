RUEDI: Staying physically, mentally active after retirement

Staying active after retirement can be difficult for some people due to the unusual transition. However, if you prepared for it, the transition can be quite smooth and it’s possible to lead a healthy, active life after retiring.

Exercising is a fantastic way to stay active after retirement. It not only gives your health a boost, but also allows you to live independently as you age. Now that you have more time, it’s simple to develop an exercise plan that works for your schedule. Experts recommend exercising at least three to four times every week.

You want to focus on exercises that can improve your flexibility, strength, and balance. There’s no need to perform extreme exercises to achieve these goals. Simple activities, such as walking, swimming, and cycling, should help you stay active.

Equally important is to stay socially connected. At any age, being connected to loved ones and friends contributes to your overall health. It’s possible to lose your network after retiring from your daily work. But the good thing is that you can make meaningful connections in retirement, particularly by joining clubs and activities with like-minded individuals. This is often one of the ways retirement communities are most beneficial.

Having a purpose in life is one of the keys to retiring successfully. With plenty of newly available time in the day, you can use it productively to benefit others while leading an active life at the same time. There are a lot of people out there who need help. If you’re passionate about helping others, retirement offers a chance to put a smile on peoples’ faces.

Volunteering is an ideal option. If you have any useful skills, such as teaching, a children’s home can be the right place for you to spend your time. You can also help with mentoring schoolchildren by providing your sage advice about career choices, like skills, university programs and more.

Another possibility is working with veterans, particularly if you have experience in counseling or spirituality. Alternatively, you can volunteer at a local animal shelter to take care of dogs or cats. Ideally, finding a purpose in life remaining active after retirement can be quite satisfying. It can make you feel healthier and happier.

Retirement might seem like the time to finally put your feet up. After all, you’ve worked hard, the kids have left home and, well, you don’t have to be anywhere. However, slowing down might be just about the worst thing you can do for your physical and mental health.

Ruedi is a Regional Marketing Specialist with Savant Wealth Management in Bloomington.

