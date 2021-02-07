RUEDI: Taking stress out of saving for retirement

• Limited resources. Some people are stressed because they simply don’t earn enough money to save for retirement. Roughly half of American families live paycheck to paycheck, so this is a major source of stress.

• Emergency savings and unexpected developments. Planning to save $500 a month for retirement seems like a reasonable idea, but what happens when your car breaks down? Or your child needs emergency medical care? The thought of having money tied up for retirement can be another source of stress.

There’s no quick strategy to build sufficient funds for retirement, nor is there any immediate way to relieve retirement-related stress. But there are a handful of things you can do — all of which take only a few minutes — to reduce some of your stress, at least temporarily:

1. Gather more information about investment planning. Go online and find some introductory content about how to start an investment program. There are a number of sources including videos and podcasts that an amateur can grasp. If one source doesn’t make sense to you, move to another. You’ll learn something new, and you’ll have a new bookmark you can consult for future financial questions.