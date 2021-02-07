RUEDI: Taking stress out of saving for retirement

Many people aren't financially prepared for retirement — and it stresses them out.
Regardless of how old you are, how much money you make or when you plan to retire, chances are you’re experiencing at least a little stress about saving for retirement. It’s a concern many young people avoid altogether, but as you grow older, it becomes harder to ignore.
Approximately one in three Americans have no retirement savings whatsoever, and 56 percent have $10,000 or less put away. Because most people need substantially more than that to retire comfortably, it’s understandable that many are feeling stressed.
Let’s take a look at the causes of those stressors and what you can do — right now — to alleviate your own burden.
Most people simply don’t know what to do to start saving for retirement … and that lack of knowledge leads to anxiety whenever the subject arises.
• Not knowing what to do. “Retirement saving” is an enormous category, with dozens, if not hundreds, of possible options. Tax strategies, retirement accounts, investment vehicles, and investment markets are all possibilities, and these aren’t topics that are usually covered in school.
• Lack of investment knowledge. Many people inherently know that long-term investments are the best way to build wealth and achieve financial stability, but they don’t feel comfortable making those investments because they don’t trust their knowledge. About 25 percent of people avoid the stock market entirely because they feel they don’t know enough about it.
• Limited resources. Some people are stressed because they simply don’t earn enough money to save for retirement. Roughly half of American families live paycheck to paycheck, so this is a major source of stress.
• Emergency savings and unexpected developments. Planning to save $500 a month for retirement seems like a reasonable idea, but what happens when your car breaks down? Or your child needs emergency medical care? The thought of having money tied up for retirement can be another source of stress.
There’s no quick strategy to build sufficient funds for retirement, nor is there any immediate way to relieve retirement-related stress. But there are a handful of things you can do — all of which take only a few minutes — to reduce some of your stress, at least temporarily:
1. Gather more information about investment planning. Go online and find some introductory content about how to start an investment program. There are a number of sources including videos and podcasts that an amateur can grasp. If one source doesn’t make sense to you, move to another. You’ll learn something new, and you’ll have a new bookmark you can consult for future financial questions.
2. Run an audit. Do you know how much you have saved for retirement right now? Does it create anxiety to recognize that you don’t know? Take 10 minutes to check your accounts (including your 401(k)) and calculate how much you’ve saved. If the total seems low, you’ll at least know exactly how low, and that will give you the impetus to plan your next steps.
3. Schedule time to talk to a professional. If you’re new to the investment game, you might want to speak to an investment advisor. A few hours with an advisor can give you the foundation you need to make better decisions moving forward.
4. Sketch out a budget. Take a few moments to sketch out your current budget, including how much you’d like to save for retirement. There are a number of apps that will help you do this. A budget outline will give you the vision and structure you need to start making meaningful changes in your life.
These strategies alone won’t be sufficient to set you up for a comfortable retirement, but they can help you establish a mental and emotional foundation on which to think more seriously about what you want to do for retirement.
From there, learning about saving and investing will become easier and help you build the financial model for a comfortable retirement.
Ruedi is a Regional Marketing Specialist with Savant Capital Management in Bloomington.