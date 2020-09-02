RUEDI: The case for cash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We’ve all heard the saying “cash is king.” Readily available cash provides a sense of empowerment to be able to move freely and act quickly when opportunities arise. However, in today’s low interest rate environment, many investors are disappointed with the lack of relative return on bank deposits. But make no mistake: cash is still a benefit. Despite little to no return, cash continues to provide real value to individuals and families.

For younger people and families, keeping cash for emergencies and unplanned expenses can help avoid turning to high interest credit cards in times of need. And bank savings can help stem the tide in the event of employment interruption. Unfortunately, about 40% of young adults have indicated they would be unable to cover an unplanned $400 expense with cash, savings, or a credit card charge they could pay off quickly. A good goal for emergency savings would be to accumulate three to six months of living expenses.

The benefits of cash for those in or close to retirement can be equally impactful. To cover part of their living expenses, many retirees will need to rely on investment savings to supplement social security and/or pension income. Keeping that investment withdrawal rate to a sustainable level is crucial to preserving a successful retirement plan.