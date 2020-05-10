Ruedi: The importance of being diversified

Once the areas of investment have been determined, a final yet crucial step is to determine what types of investments will be selected. Choosing individual company stocks or bonds could pay off over time but come with additional risks. Using a mutual fund or index-based investment allows dollars to be spread over hundreds of different companies, mitigating the risks inherent to any single firm.

Now that you know the basic spirit of becoming financially diversified, we should quickly touch on a common misconception. Having multiple investment accounts or advisors doesn’t necessarily make someone more diversified. In fact, it could invite harmful results over time. Too often I meet someone with multiple accounts who feels very diversified, only to find out all the accounts hold similar investments and the person is actually overly exposed to one area of the market. Having multiple advisors is like seeing multiple doctors who each prescribe medications to treat an area of concern. Without the benefit of coordination, it is possible the medications could be harmful when mixed. Dividing their money this way make some investors feel more comfortable. However, in many cases, the situation becomes a de facto short-term performance comparison taking focus off more important considerations like long-term goals or retirement income objectives.