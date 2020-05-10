Ruedi: The importance of being diversified

You’ve probably heard the old saying, “Don’t put all your eggs in one basket.” Intuitively, we know it is a sound strategy to spread out our most valuable items in hopes of avoiding a significant problem due to any single event. In today’s world we refer to this as being diversified. For financial advisors, the concept of diversification is a central focus of many planning discussions. While many individuals have heard the term, some have difficulty understanding what it really means to be financially diversified.
Depending on someone’s age and willingness to accept short-term market swings, diversification starts with choosing an appropriate mix of stock and bond investments. Spreading assets across these two primary investment classes provides many long-term investors the flexibility needed to withstand short- term market fluctuations. Over the last 70 years, a simple 50/50 mix of the S&P 500 and the Barclay’s Bond Index yielded positive returns over any five- year segment (JP Morgan Guide to Markets Q1 2020, slide 60).
Portfolio constructions go well beyond choosing asset classes. J.P. Morgan regularly publishes a chart depicting nine areas within a stock or bond allocation in which an investor could deploy resources. The chart depicts how each of those sectors performed over the past 15 years. You quickly realize that trying to pick the leading sector in any given year is virtually impossible. Fortunately, J.P. Morgan provides a tenth option to review: a blended mix of all nine options. This diversified blend offers more consistent results over time compared to any single investment sector.
Once the areas of investment have been determined, a final yet crucial step is to determine what types of investments will be selected. Choosing individual company stocks or bonds could pay off over time but come with additional risks. Using a mutual fund or index-based investment allows dollars to be spread over hundreds of different companies, mitigating the risks inherent to any single firm.
Now that you know the basic spirit of becoming financially diversified, we should quickly touch on a common misconception. Having multiple investment accounts or advisors doesn’t necessarily make someone more diversified. In fact, it could invite harmful results over time. Too often I meet someone with multiple accounts who feels very diversified, only to find out all the accounts hold similar investments and the person is actually overly exposed to one area of the market. Having multiple advisors is like seeing multiple doctors who each prescribe medications to treat an area of concern. Without the benefit of coordination, it is possible the medications could be harmful when mixed. Dividing their money this way make some investors feel more comfortable. However, in many cases, the situation becomes a de facto short-term performance comparison taking focus off more important considerations like long-term goals or retirement income objectives.
Think about how your investments are coordinated. What are the opportunity costs of maintaining multiple accounts? Finally ask yourself, “Am I really diversified?” Or, like many people, are you in need of a few new baskets for those valuable eggs?
Ruedi, CFP, RICP, of Bloomington, is a financial adviser for Savant Capital Management; www.savantcapital.com.
