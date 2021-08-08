RUEDI: The risks of short-term trading

Some investors may be in store for a larger than expected tax bill when they prepare their returns next April. The new wave of short-term trading in digital currencies like Bitcoin and so called “meme” stocks (think GameStop, AMC, BlackBerry) have yielded substantial gains for some. Others have not been as profitable. The sudden downturns that are inherent in these types of volatile investments can be a painful reminder of the increased risks involved in short-term trading. Careful consideration and proper planning should be undertaken before investing capital in these areas.

Understanding the tax implications that could result from short-term trading is a key part of that planning process. The type of account that is used to make these investments can produce varying tax consequences. Several factors such as an investor’s age, income, and need for liquidity can factor into a decision to purchase an investment vehicle.

Non-Qualified “Taxable” Accounts

With non-qualified accounts, every year, the owner reports income and pays tax on net interest accrued, dividends received, and net realized capital gains. If realized capital gains came from investments that were held for less than one year, the gains are subject to ordinary income taxation. Higher income investors should be aware of this and understand some of the potential profits from short-term trading may end up going toward increased income tax costs. One positive aspect of this type of account is that you are allowed to withdraw money without any age-based penalties. Younger investors may find this provision attractive if they may need to access the funds in a shorter timeframe.

Traditional IRA

Some investors may find using tax qualified accounts like IRAs beneficial for these shorter-term investments because there are no capital gain considerations. Funds are subject to income tax only when withdrawn from the account. Withdrawals prior to age 59.5 are subject to a 10 percent penalty on top of the income taxes due. Older investors or those who have earmarked investment funds for the long-term might fit well in this category.

Roth IRA

Like traditional IRA accounts, Roth IRAs do not have capital gains considerations like those of non-qualified accounts. Additionally, Roth accounts are funded with dollars that have already been subject to income tax. As a result, withdrawals are without any tax or penalty once the owner is age 59.5 and the account has been open for at least five years. Contribution limits to Roth IRAs are imposed as income increases, creating a barrier to desired funding levels for some investors.

Choosing to pursue short-term trading strategies in these very speculative investments should be done with caution and consultation with tax and investment advisors. Understanding the various account ownership options could bolster tax consequence preparations.

Ruedi is a financial advisor with Savant Wealth Management, Bloomington.

