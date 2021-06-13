RUEDI: What does retirement really mean to me?

Obviously, retirement means different things to different people. Traditionally, people started working at the age of 20 and stayed with the same company for 30 to 35 years. The company offered adequate benefits and a solid pension plan. When it came to retire, it meant that the same company that you worked for stopped giving you paychecks and instead, you started to get income from both the government and the pension plan. Often, your income in retirement was not far from your income before retirement.