RUEDI: What does retirement really mean to me?

Obviously, retirement means different things to different people. Traditionally, people started working at the age of 20 and stayed with the same company for 30 to 35 years. The company offered adequate benefits and a solid pension plan. When it came to retire, it meant that the same company that you worked for stopped giving you paychecks and instead, you started to get income from both the government and the pension plan. Often, your income in retirement was not far from your income before retirement.
While these examples still pop up from time to time, retirement is not often so simplistic. Retirees face more challenges than ever:
- Pressure on government benefits — The baby boomers have done incredible things since 1946 to shape the economy, our culture, and the country in different ways. Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) said in a July 2014 Wall Street Journal article that 10,000 baby boomers a day are heading towards retirement. That statistic may indicate that there is a fear that the government will fall short of being able to effectively provide retirement income. Government pensions have always balanced inflow with outflow and soon we will have more outflow than inflow and that’s a real concern of the future. Will the government be able to continue the retirement income programs as they are today?
- Starting careers later because of more education — Americans used to start work earlier between the ages of 18 and 20 but today, many believe that you must continue education beyond high school to get better jobs and have more opportunity. As a result, we are starting to work later and therefore are having to prepare for retirement later. To complicate things further, post-secondary education is more expensive and people are entering the work force with more debt. It’s just not easy getting ahead when you are starting behind.
- Fewer company pension plans — Pension plans have become a cumbersome benefit for corporate America to offer. As a result, you are seeing more group plans being offered instead of traditional pension plans.
- More defined contribution pensions as opposed to defined benefit plans — And then with the pension plans that remain, many are defined-contribution plans as opposed to defined-benefit plans. Defined-contribution plans are easier to understand and manage but the defined-benefit plans really rewarded the long-term loyal employee.
- It is unlikely that you will work for the same company for more than 10 years — With respect to pension plans, it is not all that bad considering the typical employee is far more mobile today. People are changing jobs every few years because of technology’s effect on the economy and the number of opportunities in the workplace. Unfortunately, employee loyalty has taken a back seat.
- Our desire to retire earlier — In the '70s and '80s the typical retiree retired at the age of 65. The age has been a longstanding benchmark for Americans entering retirement. However, the average retirement age in the '90s was 62 according to the Center for Retirement Research. Every time our advisors sit down with people and ask them when they would like to retire, the answer they often get is age 55. As a society, we all desire to retire early for the "best days of our lives."
- Expect to live longer — Life expectancy is steadily increasing. The message is we are healthier and with the advances in science and technology, the trend for longer lives should continue. For most of us, that also means we must make sure our money will last for a longer period of time.
- More self-funded retirement — For many of us these issues boil down to the fact that we have fewer years to earn and save money and more years to spend it. Less of that money will come from the companies we work for, as well as the government. More of our future lies in our ability to self-fund our retirement. The good news is we have control over our own future and it’s your responsibility to do something about it!
Ruedi is a Regional Marketing Specialist with Savant Wealth Management in Bloomington.