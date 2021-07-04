RUEDI: What to consider when retiring overseas

What do you see when you think of your retirement? Do you picture yourself walking on a tropical beach each morning? Do you imagine yourself living in an idyllic countryside, or in an Italian villa? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then you may be like a number of Americans who are currently spending their retirement abroad.

People decide to spend their retirement outside the U.S. for several reasons.

The cost of living can be lower abroad. One example is health care costs. Reports from expat retirees have shown that living as a retiree in the U.S. can cost up to twice as much when compared to other countries. Those who retire abroad often enjoy a more traditional, relaxed lifestyle that is fairly common across the ocean. Reasons aside, retiring overseas is an option worth exploring.

In this article, I will touch on the top four factors you should consider when planning to retire overseas.

Considerations before retiring abroad

1. Your fit – When you’re thinking about living the rest of your life in a particular country or region, it’s important to be certain the location is a good fit for you. This advice might seem rather obvious, but many retirees who were initially confident in their decision to relocate regretted their choice of country later.

The comforts that many Americans take for granted are not always available abroad.

The best way to avoid post-immigration regret is to take a month or so to visit the country in question. An extended stay should give you an idea of what it would be like to live there on a permanent basis.

2. Taxes – “If you are a U.S. citizen or resident alien, the rules for filing income, estate, and gift tax returns and paying estimated tax are generally the same whether you are in the United States or abroad. Your worldwide income is subject to U.S. income tax, regardless of where you reside.” – IRS.gov

It usually makes sense to meet with an international tax specialist before deciding on your new home abroad.

3. Keeping in touch – If you’re like most retirees, you’ve built a close network of family and friends over the years. If it’s important for you to stay connected to your network in the states, you’ll need to be comfortable with your new level of connection.

Fortunately, technology has made it possible to use a number of apps and programs to remain in contact.

4. Managing money – You’ll need to consider how you’ll manage your money while living in a foreign country. Most financial experts recommend that you keep most of your savings in federally insured U.S. banks. However, your current bank might not be your best choice. A bank that rebates foreign ATM fees is ideal since you’re likely to use them often.

You may also consider a credit card that offers travel rewards to help pay for visits back to the States.

Conclusion

Living overseas could be an excellent option. You may find that you can live better and experience more in your retirement than you ever could back in the United States.

Once you’ve bought your new property and completed the legal paperwork, it may be difficult to move back. Therefore, I urge you to carefully discuss your plans with your financial advisor and/or tax professional before finalizing your move abroad for your retirement.

Ruedi is a Regional Marketing Specialist with Savant Wealth Management in Bloomington.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0