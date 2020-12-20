RUEDI: Why charitable giving and philanthropy are critical this year

Looking around the community, it is not hard to find individuals and companies who have suffered due to the coronavirus. Many of these folks are finding they cannot pay their mortgages or provide for their families. Fortunately, not all businesses have been negatively affected. That is why this year, it is incumbent for those companies to help out in any manner they can to keep our community strong.
One of the cornerstones of successful companies is their philanthropic outreach. Giving something back to the community when they need it the most makes an organization stronger in the eyes of their peers. More importantly, these charitable acts of kindness can spread very quickly. A simple act of caring has a ripple effect.
There are numerous ways to maintain a charitable mission. Whether you are trying to raise money for a good cause or support local businesses, no act of kindness is too small. Here are a few ways you can build philanthropy into your business that will make a difference.
Be generous and others will be generous, too
Let’s be honest. You can’t expect others to be generous and invested in your cause if you do not invest yourself. Companies that want to be involved need to be transparent so people can see exactly what they are donating and the steps they have taken to get there. It’s not enough to just have a plan to help. You need to take the lead in contributions.
Build exciting projects that people can get involved in
Get creative and start something applicable to your business that will gain traction. Be inclusive and get buy-in from all areas. Get them invested in your mission. Involve the team members and family members of your staff to be an active part of the process. It is something they can all be proud of.
Don’t be afraid to spread the word
A cynic might presume that the only reason to raise awareness of your philanthropic mission is for some good publicity. While this is undeniably a benefit, it should come more as a side effect. If you are serious about your charitable mission, the most beneficial thing you can do to get people involved, raise more money, and spread kindness is to shout about it.
All things considered, being in a position to give back is very rewarding. So if you are looking to build some charitable projects into your business, congratulations to you. You will not regret it.
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.
Ruedi is a financial advisor with Savant Capital Management in Bloomington.
