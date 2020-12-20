RUEDI: Why charitable giving and philanthropy are critical this year

Looking around the community, it is not hard to find individuals and companies who have suffered due to the coronavirus. Many of these folks are finding they cannot pay their mortgages or provide for their families. Fortunately, not all businesses have been negatively affected. That is why this year, it is incumbent for those companies to help out in any manner they can to keep our community strong.

One of the cornerstones of successful companies is their philanthropic outreach. Giving something back to the community when they need it the most makes an organization stronger in the eyes of their peers. More importantly, these charitable acts of kindness can spread very quickly. A simple act of caring has a ripple effect.

There are numerous ways to maintain a charitable mission. Whether you are trying to raise money for a good cause or support local businesses, no act of kindness is too small. Here are a few ways you can build philanthropy into your business that will make a difference.

Be generous and others will be generous, too