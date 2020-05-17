Ruedi: Why we need business development more than ever

Business development comes in all shapes and sizes and can mean different thing to different companies. The one area, however, that companies must recognize is the importance of growing their business. Getting the results can be quite challenging.
With the current crisis wreaking havoc on so many businesses, now more than ever the need for proactive and creative business development strategies is paramount. The entrepreneurial spirit that successful people employ can and will make the difference. Here are a few ideas you may consider:
Relationships: Many successful business people have said the one thing they wish they would have spent more time on early in their careers was developing relationships and expanding personal networks. With the limitations currently imposed upon companies to market their products, having that support group as a first line of potential business is a big advantage. Not only as customers, but a sounding board for ideas they may be willing to share.
Opportunity: Following the economic crisis of 2008,a number of companies that were hit hard took the approach that it may have been a blessing in disguise. It pushed them to be stronger and to look for new avenues that they didn’t know existed. Sometimes opportunities present themselves when you think it’s the worst time. The use of new retail technology, delivery systems and communication strategies may be integrated into the framework of the future.
Assumptions: If the past several decades has taught us one thing, it’s that things will not stay the same as they always have been. Those who are the most successful always look beyond the status quo and challenge the assumptions that often lead to static thinking. Channeling the entrepreneur inside will allow us to go outside the parameters of our past experience. Perhaps bringing in people from the outside with a fresh perspective and approach will enable you to carve out market share by providing unique value to customers. Noted scholar Peter Drucker once said, “If you don’t continue to innovate and make your products obsolete, then somebody else will.”
Hiring: Many companies will tell you that they are most productive when everyone on the team works in unison, not when they have the largest headcount. Your people are your most valuable asset but adding more people doesn’t always mean increased productivity. When you construct a business development team, closely examine how each new potential hire will understand his or her role, creating the right culture for the organization.
Time: Most entrepreneurs and business development professionals regularly say there is not enough time in a given day. However, entrepreneurs know the key skill vital to success is prioritization. We accomplish our most important goals by focusing on them. Spending our time, energy and resources on the projects that will achieve our objectives is the mission.
