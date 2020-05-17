Ruedi: Why we need business development more than ever

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Business development comes in all shapes and sizes and can mean different thing to different companies. The one area, however, that companies must recognize is the importance of growing their business. Getting the results can be quite challenging.

With the current crisis wreaking havoc on so many businesses, now more than ever the need for proactive and creative business development strategies is paramount. The entrepreneurial spirit that successful people employ can and will make the difference. Here are a few ideas you may consider:

Relationships: Many successful business people have said the one thing they wish they would have spent more time on early in their careers was developing relationships and expanding personal networks. With the limitations currently imposed upon companies to market their products, having that support group as a first line of potential business is a big advantage. Not only as customers, but a sounding board for ideas they may be willing to share.