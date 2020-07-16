Schnucks, other retailers getting serious about mask requirements in stores

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Many regional and national retailers have been asking customers to wear face coverings to slow the spread of the coronavirus for months, but levels of cooperation and enforcement have been all over the map.

Now some companies are getting serious and doing more than just posting signs at entrances.

St. Louis-based Schnucks supermarkets announced Thursday that all of its stores in five states will require customers to wear masks or other face coverings, not just those in jurisdictions such as Illinois that mandate them.

"It's in the best interest of the safety of our customers and teammates," said company spokesman Paul Simon. "Given the escalating number of positive COVID-19 cases in the regions we serve, we think this is the right move to make."

Schnucks operates nearly 100 stores in Illinois, Missouri, Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana.