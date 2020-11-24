See the label: Hy-Vee recalls 2 vegetable mixes because of possible contamination

Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling two of its Hy-Vee Short Cuts vegetable mix products across its eight-state region.

BLOOMINGTON — Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling two of its Hy-Vee Short Cuts vegetable mixes in an eight-state region that includes Illinois because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recalled products are Hy-Vee Short Cuts Pot Roast Mix, UPC Code 0272083305352, and Hy-Vee Short Cuts Grill/Oven-Ready Veggie Mix, UPC Code 0272104105992. The affected products have a “best-if-used-by” date of Dec. 3, 2020.

Customers who purchased the products are asked to discard them or bring them to Hy-Vee for a refund.

The organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal illnesses in the young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

Listeria mycogenes infections can cause high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. It can also result in miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.