See the label: Hy-Vee recalls 2 vegetable mixes because of possible contamination

BLOOMINGTON — Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling two of its Hy-Vee Short Cuts vegetable mixes in an eight-state region that includes Illinois because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
The recalled products are Hy-Vee Short Cuts Pot Roast Mix, UPC Code 0272083305352, and Hy-Vee Short Cuts Grill/Oven-Ready Veggie Mix, UPC Code 0272104105992. The affected products have a “best-if-used-by” date of Dec. 3, 2020.
Customers who purchased the products are asked to discard them or bring them to Hy-Vee for a refund.
The organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal illnesses in the young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.
Listeria mycogenes infections can cause high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. It can also result in miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.
No illnesses have been reported in connection with these products, but potential for contamination was discovered during routine safety sampling at Hy-Vee’s Short Cuts production facility.
Consumers with questions can call the Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives at 800-772-4098.
Can you identify these Bloomington-Normal locations from aerial photos? 👀
Mystery location 1
Mystery location 2
Mystery location 3
Barney's Caboose. Bombay Bicycle Club. White Horse Inn. We look back at regional restaurants that have come and gone. How many do you remember?
Mystery location 4
Mystery location 5
Mystery location 6
Mystery location 7
Mystery location 8
Mystery location 9
Mystery location 10
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.