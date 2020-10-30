September home sales were up in Bloomington-Normal. Here's how much.

BLOOMINGTON — Sales of homes in Bloomington-Normal are up 18% over last year, according to statistics released from the Mid-Illinois Realtors Association.

“With interest rates at an all-time low, home buyers continue to shop for the perfect home,” said MIRA President Brandon Shaffer. “We are seeing a continued need for homes as we roll into a time of year where we would typically start to see a slight decline in demand.”

Through the end of September, 2,371 houses had been sold in Bloomington-Normal, an increase of 364, or 18.1% over the same point last year. Of those, 2,332 homes were existing homes, compared to 1,974 previously-owned homes sold last year, an increase of 18.1%. There have been 39 new homes sold, up six over last year (18.2%).

The average price for a home sold in the Twin City area is $175,854, a drop of 1% compared to last year’s $176,106. Newly constructed homes are down 2.7% ($276,340). Previously-owned homes are off negative 1%, selling for an average of $174,173, compared to $174,303 a year ago.

