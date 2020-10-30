September home sales were up in Bloomington-Normal. Here's how much.

BLOOMINGTON — Sales of homes in Bloomington-Normal are up 18% over last year, according to statistics released from the Mid-Illinois Realtors Association.
“With interest rates at an all-time low, home buyers continue to shop for the perfect home,” said MIRA President Brandon Shaffer. “We are seeing a continued need for homes as we roll into a time of year where we would typically start to see a slight decline in demand.”
Through the end of September, 2,371 houses had been sold in Bloomington-Normal, an increase of 364, or 18.1% over the same point last year. Of those, 2,332 homes were existing homes, compared to 1,974 previously-owned homes sold last year, an increase of 18.1%. There have been 39 new homes sold, up six over last year (18.2%).
The average price for a home sold in the Twin City area is $175,854, a drop of 1% compared to last year’s $176,106. Newly constructed homes are down 2.7% ($276,340). Previously-owned homes are off negative 1%, selling for an average of $174,173, compared to $174,303 a year ago.
Support Local Journalism
“In our current pandemic situation, buyers are simply spending more time in their home for a variety of personal and professional reasons,” Shaffer said. “This new ‘home based’ culture has pushed consistent sales into the fall season and there are currently no indications of a change in buyer needs going away.”
In September, two new homes were sold, for an average price of $273,450. There were 345 previously owned homes sold for an average price of $173,072.
There were 13 more existing homes sold in September (345) than August (332), and the average price dropped from $177,475 to $173,072.
Inventory of existing homes available remains low as well. With the current inventory numbers sellers are typically seeing an immediate demand for their home, sometimes within hours of being placed on the market, he added.
“Buyers are taking advantage of the loan products available as well as the low interest rates,” Shaffer said. “Sellers are continuing to be successful in the sale of their home and our local market continues to thrive.”
Remember these? 20 B-N places of the past
20 B–N places of the past
Grand Hotel
The Jefferson Cafeteria
College Hills Mall
University Cinemas
Double Nickel Drive-In
The first Steak ’n Shake
The Eureka Co. (later Electrolux)
Mr. Quick Drive-In
Old Main
Miller's Hardware
Gil's Country Inn
Cotton's Village Inn
The Sinorak
F.W. Woolworth
Biasi's Drug Store
General Electric
Livingston's Department Store
Bombay Bicycle Club
Red Lion Inn
Metropole Pool Hall
You may also like...
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.