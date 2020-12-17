Shipping delays are mounting. Here’s how you can still be a successful Santa.

Scott Friedland, owner of Timeless Toys in Lincoln Square, used to ship most items customers bought online through the Postal Service, until delivery times that used to take three days recently stretched to two or three weeks. He has been encouraging customers to pick UPS, whose shipments have been arriving in about three days and typically cost about $3 or $4 more.

“To get it there in time for Christmas, that’s not a huge price jump,” Friedland said.

Chellie Britt, 30, of South Holland, said two of three gifts she sent through the Postal Service earlier this month arrived late. A second batch of packages, mailed Saturday, have had more issues. A gift she sent to her aunt on Saturday was delivered to the wrong zip code, another package appeared to be out for delivery but returned to a post office, and a certified letter sent the same day doesn’t appear to have moved, she said.

She wouldn’t have been surprised to see some delays between the pandemic and the holiday rush but wasn’t expecting to see gifts go to the wrong address or get stranded, like a package she has yet to receive that spent four days sitting in Atlanta.

“I’ve spent a lot of time the last week refreshing usps.com. I have work to do. I don’t want to have to worry about my cousin’s kids getting their gifts on time,” Britt said.