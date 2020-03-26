Some at State Farm still on the job at facilities

BLOOMINGTON — State Farm officials said Thursday that “most” employees have transitioned to work from home arrangements, but in order to continue operations through the coronavirus threat, some employees are required to come in to work.
Anna Bryant, a public affairs specialist with State Farm, expanded on a statement the company released Wednesday, indicating that State Farm had “paused” all in-office work at all State Farm facilities across the country.
“There are some employees whose roles require them to physically be in the office,” she said Thursday. “Local leaders are in communication with those employees. We are taking extra precautions through cleaning and social distancing.”
She declined to identify which departments were affected, but said no one would be allowed to work if they feel ill.
“We will also take immediate action in these locations should anyone test positive for COVID-19 or to comply with any local government mandates,” she said.
Many of the company’s 19,000 agent offices are running virtually and can assist customers via phone or email. Customers can check statefarm.com for agent contact information.
Customers also can connect online, through the company's mobile app or by phone to make a payment, file a claim, manage an account balance or ask a question.
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.