Some at State Farm still on the job at facilities

BLOOMINGTON — State Farm officials said Thursday that “most” employees have transitioned to work from home arrangements, but in order to continue operations through the coronavirus threat, some employees are required to come in to work.

Anna Bryant, a public affairs specialist with State Farm, expanded on a statement the company released Wednesday, indicating that State Farm had “paused” all in-office work at all State Farm facilities across the country.

“There are some employees whose roles require them to physically be in the office,” she said Thursday. “Local leaders are in communication with those employees. We are taking extra precautions through cleaning and social distancing.”

She declined to identify which departments were affected, but said no one would be allowed to work if they feel ill.