Springfield's third pot dispensary opens

"It's really a perfect setting because it's not in anybody's face, it's right off the interstate," said Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder, who helped cut the ribbon. "And if people want to come and partake in this type of activity, they can. And if you don't, it's kind of off the path."

It also provides a major boost to the South Dirksen Parkway retail corridor, which has struggled to find its footing in recent years amid industry-wide challenges for brick-and-mortar retail and the exodus of businesses to the city's west side.

Ward 3 Ald. Doris Turner said she was "excited that (the building) is being repurposed" after Outback departed for the other side of town.

"I think it's a great location, and I'm looking forward to them having a very robust business that's going to bring lots of tax dollars back to our city," Turner said.

Tax revenue from recreational marijuana has been a boon for the state of Illinois and local municipalities. Even with a limited amount of dispensaries open across the state, more than $100 million in tax revenue has been collected from adult-use sales through September, including $16 million for county and local governments.