 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Bank of Lincoln, Heartland Bank, announce merger
1 comment
top story

State Bank of Lincoln, Heartland Bank, announce merger

{{featured_button_text}}
Heartland

Heartland Bank and Trust Company

LINCOLN — The State Bank of Lincoln will merge with Heartland Bank, beginning Thursday.

Two years ago, the State Bank of Lincoln became a subsidiary of HBT Financial Inc., which owns Heartland Bank and Trust Company, both headquartered in Bloomington.

“The State Bank of Lincoln and Heartland Bank have many similarities and have been closely associated for many years,” said State Bank of Lincoln President Steve Aughenbaugh in a letter to customers.

The board of the State Bank of Lincoln approved the merger in October. The FDIC and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulations have also approved the merger.

Beginning Saturday, the bank’s four Lincoln offices will operate as State Bank of Lincoln, a division of Heartland Bank and Trust Company, and the two Clinton offices will operate under the Heartland Bank and Trust Company name, Aughenbaugh said.

“While the names will change, the ownership by HBT Financial remains the same,” he said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Watch now: 20,000 lights in 1 outlet. Rivian uses Timber Pointe Outdoor Center as ad backdrop.

Heartland Bank has 56 offices and 68 ATM locations in communities in central and northern Illinois.

“Both State Bank of Lincoln and Heartland Bank share a long history in community banking,” said Fred Drake, chairman and CEO of HBT Financial. “Our banks have worked together for years with that philosophy. We view this merger as a formality and look forward to continuing to serve the customers of State Bank of Lincoln as a true community bank for many years to come.”

By mid-March, the two banks’ systems will be integrated and customers will be able to take full advantage of additional products, services and locations while still being part of the community banking experience currently provided, he added.

Customers will not see a change right away, but should make loan payments payable to Heartland Bank beginning Thursday. They can access their funds and use their current supply of checks, and there will be no immediate changes to ATM/debit cards. Direct deposits and automatic payments will continue as scheduled. Customers can continue to access their accounts online and through the telephone banking service.

“Having grown from rural roots in Central Illinois communities, Heartland Bank is a strong community bank with assets over $3 billion,” Aughenbaugh said. “Rest assured our employees are working hard to ensure a smooth, effortless transition.”

A look back: Iconic symbols of Bloomington-Normal

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What Does The New Stimulus Package Actually Mean For You?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News