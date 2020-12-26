State Bank of Lincoln, Heartland Bank, announce merger

“Both State Bank of Lincoln and Heartland Bank share a long history in community banking,” said Fred Drake, chairman and CEO of HBT Financial. “Our banks have worked together for years with that philosophy. We view this merger as a formality and look forward to continuing to serve the customers of State Bank of Lincoln as a true community bank for many years to come.”

By mid-March, the two banks’ systems will be integrated and customers will be able to take full advantage of additional products, services and locations while still being part of the community banking experience currently provided, he added.

Customers will not see a change right away, but should make loan payments payable to Heartland Bank beginning Thursday. They can access their funds and use their current supply of checks, and there will be no immediate changes to ATM/debit cards. Direct deposits and automatic payments will continue as scheduled. Customers can continue to access their accounts online and through the telephone banking service.

“Having grown from rural roots in Central Illinois communities, Heartland Bank is a strong community bank with assets over $3 billion,” Aughenbaugh said. “Rest assured our employees are working hard to ensure a smooth, effortless transition.”

