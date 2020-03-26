State Farm adjusts in-office work in all facilities due to coronavirus

BLOOMINGTON – State Farm has "paused" all in-office work at all State Farm facilities across the country, the Bloomington-based insurer said Wednesday night.

In the United States, more than 55,000 people have been sickened and more than 800 have died from the virus. Illinois officials reported 330 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total so far to at least 1,865, on Wednesday.

"As a result of shifting employee work from office to home, State Farm continues to serve customers across the country. While most employees have transitioned to work from home arrangements, the company continues to update its COVID-19 Coronavirus response," the company said in a statement.