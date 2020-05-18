State Farm announces $2.2 billion in auto rate cuts

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — Auto insurance customers of State Farm could see an average rate cut of 11% because fewer people are driving during the coronavirus pandemic.

The nationwide cuts translate to about $2.2 billion across the country, the company said Monday.

Rate changes in some states are subject to regulatory approval. Reduction percentages will vary.

“Current State Farm driving data and claims experience show a considerable decline in miles driven and fewer accidents,” said State Farm Senior Vice President Kristyn Cook-Turner. “As a result, we’re looking for ways to continue supporting our customers while we monitor and adjust to trends.”

The reductions are in addition to an evolving Good Neighbor Relief Program in which State Farm previously announced up to a $2 billion dividend, flexible customer payment options and philanthropic relief.

The relief program includes donations to nonprofit organizations directly supporting COVID relief efforts, and a matching gift program, and a $2 billion dividend to auto customers.