State Farm ceases in-office work in all facilities due to coronavirus

BLOOMINGTON – State Farm has "paused" all in-office work at all State Farm facilities across the country, the Bloomington-based insurer said Wednesday night.
In the United States, more than 55,000 people have been sickened and more than 800 have died from the virus. Illinois officials reported 330 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total so far to at least 1,865, on Wednesday.
"As a result of shifting employee work from office to home, State Farm continues to serve customers across the country. While most employees have transitioned to work from home arrangements, the company continues to update its COVID-19 Coronavirus response," the company said in a statement.
"Over the course of the last week, we have made considerable progress by enabling almost 58,000 State Farm employees to work from home. This is a rapidly changing situation and the decisions we are making balance health concerns with our obligation to continue to serve our customers.
"We ask for patience from our State Farm customers as they may experience increased hold times while our team works to serve them in multiple ways. If this situation has created financial strain for customers, a State Farm agent is the best place to start regarding customer accounts."
Many of the company’s 19,000 agent offices are running virtually and can assist customers via phone or email. Customers can check statefarm.com for agent contact information.
Customers also can connect online, through the company's mobile app or by phone to make a payment, file a claim, manage an account balance or ask a question.
