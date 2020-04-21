State Farm chips in $10 million for loan program to help small businesses, nonprofit groups

Small businesses are less likely to have cash reserves, access to credit, funds to support paid leave, and the ability to work remotely, the statement said.

“The partnership between State Farm and LISC could not have come at a better time. We have many great federal and state resources to assist Central Illinois businesses impacted by COVID-19. However, some businesses fall through the cracks,” said Patrick Hoban, CEO of Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council. “The small business rescue fund is a great opportunity to help some of those who missed out on earlier funding opportunities.”

Since its inception, LISC has invested $22 billion to build or rehab more than 419,000 affordable homes and apartments and develop 70.3 million square feet of retail, community and educational space. In 2020, State Farm and LISC will celebrate the 20th anniversary as partners in support of community development. Since 2000, State Farm has provided more than $149 million in grants and investments, in addition to this loan.