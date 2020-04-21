State Farm chips in $10 million for loan program to help small businesses, nonprofit groups
State Farm chips in $10 million for loan program to help small businesses, nonprofit groups

DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — State Farm will provide a $10 million low-cost loan to a program that will help Central Illinois small businesses and nonprofit groups during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Good Neighbor Partnership will be in conjunction with the Central Illinois Local Initiative Support Corp. The partnership is part of the insurer's Good Neighbor Relief response and will focus on small businesses led by women, minorities and veterans; nonprofits with revenue of less than $5 million; and small community development financial institutions that support small businesses.

The local businesses must "provide vital goods, services, and jobs in communities most in danger of permanent closure," the insurer said in a statement.

With State Farm’s loan, LISC will establish a small business rescue fund that will enable loans to be distributed to small businesses and nonprofit social enterprises for urgent needs, including operational costs like paying employees, vendors, and rent. 

“We understand the importance of small businesses and realize they are the cornerstone of the community.” Karen Davis, executive director of LISC Central Illinois said. “The rescue loan fund will provide capital to help businesses become operational again.” 

Small businesses are less likely to have cash reserves, access to credit, funds to support paid leave, and the ability to work remotely, the statement said.

“The partnership between State Farm and LISC could not have come at a better time. We have many great federal and state resources to assist Central Illinois businesses impacted by COVID-19. However, some businesses fall through the cracks,” said Patrick Hoban, CEO of Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council. “The small business rescue fund is a great opportunity to help some of those who missed out on earlier funding opportunities.” 

Since its inception, LISC has invested $22 billion to build or rehab more than 419,000 affordable homes and apartments and develop 70.3 million square feet of retail, community and educational space. In 2020, State Farm and LISC will celebrate the 20th anniversary as partners in support of community development. Since 2000, State Farm has provided more than $149 million in grants and investments, in addition to this loan. 

