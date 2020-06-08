State Farm cuts rates for Illinois drivers nearly 14% as part of $2.2B rate reduction

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHICAGO — State Farm is cutting rates for auto policyholders in Illinois by 13.7% as drivers stay off the road during the coronavirus pandemic.

The rate reduction is part of an earlier announcement from State Farm, which said in May it would cut rates by $2.2 billion nationwide. The Bloomington-based insurer said at the time the rate cuts would average 11%, but the reduction is steeper in Illinois, where residents remained under a stay-at-home order until May 29. State Farm is the nation’s largest underwriter of auto insurance.

Rival insurers, including Allstate, Geico and Progressive Insurance, have also issued credits or reduced premiums during the pandemic.

In Illinois, State Farm estimates its rate cut will save 2.8 million customers a total of $320 million, which includes current customers renewing policies as well as new and returning customers.

Late last month, State Farm announced it would cut rates by 9.6% in Indiana and by 12.7% in Michigan.

“Current State Farm driving data and claims experience show a considerable decline in miles driven and fewer accidents,” State Farm Senior Vice President Rob Stewart said in statement. “As a result, we’re looking for ways to continue supporting our Illinois customers while we monitor and adjust to trends.”