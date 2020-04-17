State Farm extends 'pause' of in-house office work to May 15; Country Financial workers remain at home

BLOOMINGTON — The pause of in-office work at State Farm facilities across the country, including the insurer's Bloomington headquarters, has been extended until May 15.
"The safety of our associates and customers is our top priority," State Farm spokeswoman Gina Morss-Fischer said Friday. "We continue to serve our customers as the vast majority of our employees have been working from home for a month.
"Our approach to reopening State Farm facilities will be informed by medical professionals and government guidelines to determine what makes the most sense. For now, we have decided employees who are working at home should continue to do so through at least May 15.
Country Financial employees at corporate offices will work from home through at least April 30. "However, we will continue to evaluate our plans and make adjustments as needed to keep employees and clients safe," said spokesman Christopher Stroisch.
State Farm announced on March 25 that it had “paused” all in-office work at all State Farm facilities across the country because coronavirus safety.
On March 15, State Farm implemented social distancing and told employees who could to work from home.
Many of the company’s 19,000 agent offices are running virtually and workers can assist customers via phone or email. Customers can check statefarm.com for agent contact information.
Customers also can connect online, through the company's mobile app or by phone to make a payment, file a claim, manage an account balance or ask a question.
