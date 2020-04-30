State Farm lights corporate headquarters in blue to honor healthcare heroes
State Farm lights corporate headquarters in blue to honor healthcare heroes

State Farm lit up its corporate headquarters, 1 State Farm Plaza, in blue on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. The Bloomington-based insurance company is honoring the nation's healthcare heroes, first responders and other essential workers who put their health on the line so communities can get through the COVID-19 crisis together. The blue light represents calm, faith and trust and helps elevate mood, said Mia Jazo-Harris, State Farm Public Affairs spokesperson. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — State Farm lit up its corporate headquarters in blue light Wednesday night as it honored the nation's healthcare heroes, first responders and other essential workers who put their health on the line so communities can get through the COVID-19 crisis together.

The blue light represents calm, faith and trust and helps elevate mood, said Mia Jazo-Harris, State Farm Public Affairs spokesperson.

The headquarters building, 1 State Farm Plaza, is across the street from OSF St. Joseph Medical Center and faces Veteran’s Parkway.

