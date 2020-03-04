BLOOMINGTON — The coronavirus outbreak is leading to some travel restrictions and advisories for Bloomington-Normal companies, including State Farm, which is restricting all nonessential business travel through March.

“We believe this step will help keep our associates healthy and limit exposure across the country,” said State Farm spokeswoman Gina Morss-Fischer.

Country Financial has not restricted business travel at this time, but spokesman Chris Stroisch said, “We are allowing employees to decide whether to postpone or cancel their travel plans.”

Illinois State University earlier restricted travel to countries listed at Level 2 or above by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and has strongly recommended that students studying abroad in Italy and Japan return home.

State Farm’s action was called “precautionary,” by Morss-Fischer, who said, “We want to do everything we can to keep our employees safe and serve our customers.”

The restrictions will not apply to catastrophe responses, such as the Nashville tornado, she said.

“In a business like ours, our response to a catastrophe like the devastation in Nashville is essential,” said Morss-Fischer. “We have to respond to make sure our team is there to help customers.”

She added, “What we’re particularly talking about is domestic travel,” but it would apply to any international travel, too.

She said the company is monitoring conditions and will adjust its actions as needed.

Stroisch said Country also is “closely monitoring the situation and following the guidance of trusted resources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention” and continuing to evaluate its plans.

Rivian Automotive has asked employees companywide to adhere to the CDC advisory to limit travel to certain countries, said Zach Dietmeier, communication manager for Rivian's Normal production facility. While vehicle production isn't expected to begin there until late this year, the facility employs about 225 people.

CDC has urged people to avoid traveling to countries hard hit by coronavirus, including China, Iran, South Korea and Italy.

"This is not an outright ban," Dietmeier said. "We are encouraging employees, if at all possible, to avoid countries listed in the government advisory."

"We haven't limited domestic travel at this point," he said.

For employees who need to travel to those countries for personal reasons, Rivian may ask them, when they return, to work from home for seven to 14 days, Dietmeier said.

Meanwhile, Rivian is providing more soap and hand sanitizer at all its locations, he said.

State Farm has been communicating with employees about ways to protect themselves from not only coronavirus but flu and other illnesses.

“We are also cleaning common surfaces more frequently, such as door handles, elevator buttons, escalator rails, vending machine fronts and bathroom surfaces,” said Morss-Fischer.

Stroisch said Country also has “taken extra precautions in our corporate offices to minimize the spread of germs."

Paul Swiech contributed to this report. Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota Contact Paul Swiech at (309) 820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech

