State Farm to acquire Dallas insurance firm for $400 million

“We believe this acquisition positions both our company and GAINSCO well for future growth,” said Michael Tipsord, State Farm president, chairman and CEO. “Because of our competitive value, broad line of products, and exceptional customer service from our employees and 19,200 State Farm independent contractor agents, customers have made us the largest property and casualty insurer for several decades. We are excited for the opportunity State Farm agents will have to serve a market that has historically not been open to them. This will help us further toward our goal of serving more customers in more ways.”