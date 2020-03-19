State's jobless rate drops, with 6 million employed in January


BLOOMINGTON — Fewer people were out of work in January compared to a year ago, according to statistics released Thursday by the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

McLean County's rate was 3.3% in January, compared to 6.7% a year ago. Also seeing drops were DeWitt County, 3.3% (5% in 2019); Livingston  County, 4.3% (5.8%); Logan County, 4.1% (5.8%); Tazewell County, 4.7% (6.3%); and Woodford County, 3.7% (5.6%).

Bloomington was at 3.4% (5%) and Normal was at 2.9% (4.6%).

The statewide rate was 4%, compared to 5.3% in 2019.

Although the jobless rate was higher, there were fewer jobs available. Both Bloomington and Decatur's statistical areas record 700 fewer jobs in January than in 2019.

Statewide, there were 9,100 more jobs than a year ago, with just over 6 million people employed.

Most job growth was in the areas of education and health services.

