Steak 'n Shake owner closed 51 locations in first quarter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

BLOOMINGTON — The corporate owner of Steak 'n Shake, which was founded in Normal, during the first quarter of the year closed 51 restaurants in its portfolio, the company said.

"The COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse effect on our restaurant operations, thereby resulting in the evaluation of company-operated restaurants for recoverability," Biglari Holdings Inc. said in a regulatory filing.

A list of locations was not available.

San Antonio-based Biglari reported a first-quarter loss of $137.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The investment firm's holdings also include Cracker Barrel restaurants, as well as Maxim magazine.