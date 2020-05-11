Steak 'n Shake owner closes 51 locations
0 comments
editor's pick

Steak 'n Shake owner closes 51 locations

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
The first Steak ’n Shake

Gus Belt opened the first Steak ’n Shake at Main Street and Virginia Avenue in Normal (now home to Monical’s Pizza), after he added food to a Shell service station line-up of gasoline, tires and turtleburgers.

BLOOMINGTON — The corporate owner of Steak 'n Shake, which was founded in Normal, has closed 51 restaurants in the first quarter of the year, the company said. 

"The COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse effect on our restaurant operations, thereby resulting in the evaluation of company-operated restaurants for recoverability," Biglari Holdings Inc. said in a regulatory filing.

A list locations closing was not available. 

The  San Antonio-based company reported a first-quarter loss of $137.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The investment firm's holdings also include Cracker Barrel restaurants, as well as Maxim magazine. 

Gus Belt founded the first Steak 'n Shake ​in February 1934 at Main Street and Virginia Avenue in Normal.

Download PDF 1

The 24 most unusual town names in Illinois

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Delay in meat supply chain seen in Illinois
Business

Delay in meat supply chain seen in Illinois

  • Updated

A consequence of the bottleneck is it has created a scenario where farmers are saddled with too much supply while grocery stores, butchers and fast-food restaurants do not have enough to keep up with consumer demand.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News