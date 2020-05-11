Steak 'n Shake owner closes 51 locations

BLOOMINGTON — The corporate owner of Steak 'n Shake, which was founded in Normal, has closed 51 restaurants in the first quarter of the year, the company said.
"The COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse effect on our restaurant operations, thereby resulting in the evaluation of company-operated restaurants for recoverability," Biglari Holdings Inc. said in a regulatory filing.
A list locations closing was not available.
The San Antonio-based company reported a first-quarter loss of $137.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The investment firm's holdings also include Cracker Barrel restaurants, as well as Maxim magazine.
Gus Belt founded the first Steak 'n Shake in February 1934 at Main Street and Virginia Avenue in Normal.
