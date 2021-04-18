Swiss billionaire drops out of bid for Tribune Publishing, but Maryland hotel exec still committed: source

In the Wednesday regulatory filing, the special committee of the Tribune Publishing board updated the ongoing due diligence process of the Bainum-Wyss bid, but continued to endorse Alden’s offer, citing an expedited path to closing and the hedge fund’s plan to use $40 million less of the newspaper chain’s cash to complete the deal.

The chairman of Maryland-based Choice Hotels International, Bainum signed a nonbinding agreement to buy The Baltimore Sun for $65 million upon Alden’s acquisition of Tribune Publishing. That deal hit a snag last month over the terms of a transition services agreement for the Sun, leading Bainum to seek an exit from the deal to pursue buying all of Tribune Publishing.

The Newslight partnership was premised on a long-term plan for Bainum to own the Baltimore Sun, Wyss to own the Chicago Tribune, and to sell off the rest of the company’s newspapers to individual or group owners, the source said.

As Wyss had more time to examine it, he determined his plan to turn the Chicago Tribune from a regional into a national publication like the Washington Post would require a “huge investment and a lot of effort,” the source said.