Target extends temporary pay raises as online sales surge. Some workers are still calling for more protection from COVID-19.

Target is extending temporary raises for store employees as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, fueling a surge in online shopping and dramatic shifts in what shoppers are buying.
Sales in Target stores have been down slightly since the start of the first quarter, but online sales more than doubled as customers in many parts of the country were encouraged to stock up while staying home as much as possible, Target said in a news release Thursday.
Overall, online sales and sales at stores open at least 13 months are up more than 7% so far this quarter, which started in February.
Even with the shift to online shopping, some workers say the precautions Target is taking around health and safety and temporary raises don’t go far enough. Employees are planning a mass sickout on May 1, according to a statement posted by employee activist group Target Workers Unite.
Target has been limiting store hours to allow for more cleaning, capping the number of guests in stores at a time to encourage social distancing and giving employees masks and gloves. But the employee group said precautions were too lax given the number of shoppers coming to stores.
“The guests’ desire for recreation are not more important than team members’ needs for safety. Our pay and compensation are not adequate enough to cover the costs of hospitalization or funeral expenses related to COVID19,” the group said in a statement on the Target Workers Unite website.
It’s not clear how many people plan to participate.
Since Target saw a surge in stock-up buying in mid-March, the retailer said customers have been focused on groceries and other household items, while many are skipping apparel and home goods aisles.
Sales of food, beverages and other essentials were up 40% in March compared with the same month last year while items like appliances, tools and sporting goods rose about 20%, according to Target.
Meanwhile, apparel and accessories sales were down more than 30% in March and kept falling -- down than 40% so far in April. Food and beverage sales growth slowed in April, but sales were still up more than 12% so far this month, Target said.
The growth in sales of less profitable items like groceries and shift to online sales will affect the company’s profits, but Michael Fiddelke, Target’s chief financial officer, said the company expects “to emerge from this crisis in a position of strength.”
“Having established an even stronger bond with our guests during this unprecedented time, we expect to have a compelling long-term opportunity to grow profitably and gain additional market share in the years ahead,” he said in the news release.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.