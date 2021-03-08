Target in talks to replace Macy’s in Water Tower Place, which one local official calls ‘embarrassing’ for Chicago’s Magnificent Mile

Target is “continually evaluating potential store locations to serve new guests” but declined to comment on whether it was considering a Water Tower Place store, spokeswoman Jill Lewis said in an email.

“We are not ready to publicly comment about future plans for the shopping center,” Brookfield Properties spokeswoman Lindsay Kahn said in an email.

Ald. Brian Hopkins, 2nd, whose ward includes Water Tower Place, on Monday described Target as one of several companies in talks with Brookfield Properties to potentially move into portions of the space that Macy’s plans to vacate. Macy’s in January said it would close the store, which occupies portions of all eight floors plus the mezzanine level, in the coming months.

The department store chain leases 323,812 square feet, including 227,212 square feet of selling space. That represents the largest available retail space in all of Chicago, and one of the largest vacancies ever on the Mag Mile.

Brookfield has agreed to tell the alderman when a retailer is chosen for Macy’s space, but he has yet to be informed of a deal, Hopkins said.