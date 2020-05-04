Tarvin's Culligan acquires Mahomet business

BLOOMINGTON – Tarvin's Culligan Water has acquired Weinmann's Water Conditioning of Mahomet.
“We are very much looking forward to expanding our family business into the Champaign area, and getting to know our neighbors and customers," said Kourtney Tarvin Erbes, vice president and general manager of the third-generation business. "We feel lucky to be a part of this special community. We can bring our 64 years of experience with us to this neighboring dealership that is contiguous to the Bloomington franchise.”
Erbes said Tarvin’s Culligan will retain the Mahomet staff, and has hired additional workers.
Tarvin’s Culligan expands Culligan of Mahomet’s services with electronic billing and other customer-centric options. All other services will remain the same.
Culligan of Mahomet will continue service in Champaign, and portions of Ford, DeWitt, Piatt, Douglas, McLean, and Iroquois counties.
Tarvin’s Culligan opened in McLean County in 1956 and has 16 employees on staff. It provides water softeners, reverse osmosis systems, water coolers, bottled water, water filtering and softener salt delivery service.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.