Tax season is almost upon us and it’s going to be a messy one. Here’s what to know.

In light of the growing number of people working in different states, a group of states have offered some guidance to remote workers. Fifteen states, including Illinois, and the District of Columbia said they temporarily won’t enforce their tax rules on out-of-state residents working in their state remotely because of the pandemic, according to the American Institute of CPAs.

How will a state know if I worked from there?

There are several ways. First, employers might withhold taxes for employees working in a different state. Tax preparers will ask clients when helping them file a return. The IRS could audit the individual and ask for credit card bills, phone records or car registrations, Sherr said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Can I write off my work-from-home expenses?

No. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which took effect in 2018, eliminated the ability of employees who receive a W-2 from their employer to deduct home office expenses.

However, Illinois law requires employers to reimburse workers for necessary expenses that are within the scope of their employment and benefit the employer. Companies don’t need to reimburse workers for expenses that were the employee’s fault, normal wear and tear on items they use for work, or theft.