Rivian continues expansion, investment in west Normal facility

NORMAL — Despite facing facility closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic at the start of 2020, action at the renovated Rivian Automotive production facility in west Normal hasn't slowed down.
"I'm not only pleased, I'm amazed they're able to get so much done, and they're doing it under really tough circumstances," said Normal Mayor Chris Koos, who helped draft Normal's 2016 economic incentive agreement with the company. "I know it's been hard for them, but they're getting it done."
Three years after the Irvine, California-based company purchased the shuttered Mitsubishi Motor Corp. assembly plant at 100 N. Rivian Motorway for $16 million, the first of its line of electric trucks and SUVs are rolling off the production line.
Valued at nearly $28 billion, Rivian is positioned to be the first to bring a fully electric battery truck to the EV market, an area companies such as Tesla are pursuing.
Prices start at $67,500 for the R1T pickup and $70,000 for the R1S SUV, which can be offset by a $7,500 federal tax credit for electric vehicles.
In November, Rivian sold out of its special-edition electric vehicles, but orders continue to rack up. Spokesman Zach Dietmeier said the company has not publicly released the number of orders the company has filled, but buyers could receive their new vehicles as early as June.
Expansion of the massive assembly plant continues, including an 80,000-square-foot addition on the north end of the building. Town leaders have said Rivian has invested $215 million in construction into the facility, creating more than 1,300 construction jobs.
"I think there're lots of things that are going to happen as a result of Rivian," said Koos. "First, they have an intensive investment in the physical structure of that facility."
Koos noted the millions of dollars invested in the assembly plant will result in an increase in property tax, which would benefit schools.
"It means new jobs, new training programs to fill those jobs; it means house sales, the very likely outcome that suppliers to Rivian will relocate in some form or another in the community," Koos said. "The ripple effect is pretty strong."
The factory currently employs 800 people with several hundred positions available through its career portal at rivian.com, and there are at least 2,000 construction workers on a rotating schedule at the plant, said Dietmeier.
But the work doesn't stop there.
Rivian has raised $8 billion in investments over the last two years, most recently securing $2.65 billion in the first round of 2021. Investors include T. Rowe Price and Ford.
The company also rolled out its first fleet of electric delivery vehicles in February for Amazon in Los Angeles.
In December, Rivian announced it will lease 500,000 square feet of warehouse space in a building at North Main Street and Kerrick Road in Normal.
The plans are to use the space for a customer engagement center, and it was projected to bring another 40 jobs to Normal by the end of 2020. Rivian will also open a showroom near downtown Chicago and in a former movie theater in Laguna Beach, California.
"We are poised for even more growth this spring and summer, and we are really looking forward to new vehicles, new employees, and what the future holds," said Dietmeier.
As Rivian continues expansion of the west Normal assembly plant, the town has responded with infrastructure rehabilitation projects in the area to attract new businesses and encourage economic development.
That includes a $9.35 million rehab of a pot-holed section of West College Avenue, which runs past the Rivian facility.
"It just builds on itself; it touches so many segments of our community," said Koos. "We see the very strong potential of businesses locating in and around Rivian, so we want that area to be shovel-ready for future development."
