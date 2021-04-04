Rivian continues expansion, investment in west Normal facility

"It means new jobs, new training programs to fill those jobs; it means house sales, the very likely outcome that suppliers to Rivian will relocate in some form or another in the community," Koos said. "The ripple effect is pretty strong."

The factory currently employs 800 people with several hundred positions available through its career portal at rivian.com, and there are at least 2,000 construction workers on a rotating schedule at the plant, said Dietmeier.

But the work doesn't stop there.

Rivian has raised $8 billion in investments over the last two years, most recently securing $2.65 billion in the first round of 2021. Investors include T. Rowe Price and Ford.

The company also rolled out its first fleet of electric delivery vehicles in February for Amazon in Los Angeles.

In December, Rivian announced it will lease 500,000 square feet of warehouse space in a building at North Main Street and Kerrick Road in Normal.