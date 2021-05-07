Watch now: Another electric-vehicle maker is coming to Illinois

JOLIET — Another electric-vehicle maker is coming to Illinois, joining Rivian Automotive in a widening industry for the state.

Lion Electric Co. will invest at least $75 million in a Joliet plant that ultimately will produce 20,000 zero-emission vehicles a year and create 745 or more jobs. It is the Canadian company's first U.S. manufacturing facility to produce small trucks and heavier electric machinery, officials said Friday.

Lion founder and CEO Marc Bedard said the 900,000 square-foot facility responds to greater demand for American-made electric vehicles and will bring production closer to customers.

Officials say Lion has in the past decade has become a leader in zero-emission heavy-duty vehicles. It's delivered more than 390 such autos in North America since 2016.