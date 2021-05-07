Watch now: Another electric-vehicle maker is coming to Illinois

JOLIET — Another electric-vehicle maker is coming to Illinois, joining Rivian Automotive in a widening industry for the state.
Lion Electric Co. will invest at least $75 million in a Joliet plant that ultimately will produce 20,000 zero-emission vehicles a year and create 745 or more jobs. It is the Canadian company's first U.S. manufacturing facility to produce small trucks and heavier electric machinery, officials said Friday.
Lion founder and CEO Marc Bedard said the 900,000 square-foot facility responds to greater demand for American-made electric vehicles and will bring production closer to customers.
Officials say Lion has in the past decade has become a leader in zero-emission heavy-duty vehicles. It's delivered more than 390 such autos in North America since 2016.
The announcement comes as electric vehicle startup Rivian ramps up for production in the former Mitsubishi plant in Normal, which it bought in 2017 for $16 million. The company is building all-The electric pickup trucks and sport-utility vehicles. It also is developing delivery vehicles for Amazon.
The company is also acquiring adjacent parcels for possible expansion.
The trade association Advanced Energy Economy estimates electric transportation sector jobs in Illinois will double by 2024, to as many as 9,500. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that $7.5 million would be invested in a new electric vehicle worker training academy at Heartland Community College.
President Joe Biden also has pledged funding to increase production of electric vehicles as part of his $115 billion infrastructure plan.
Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity Acting Director Sylvia Garcia in a statement said: “Lion’s decision to bring their first U.S. production facility to Illinois is great news for Illinois residents and a welcome addition to our growing EV manufacturing sector."
The state will provide tax credits and the company is working with local officials on additional incentives, Pritzker said. Production will help the state reach its goal of having 1 million electric vehicles in circulation by 2030, he said.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.