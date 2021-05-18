Watch now: Central Illinois is a new hub of electric vehicle tech. Here's what's next.

“We have excess energy in the evening hours," said Myers. "Because of our schedules, that’s how it’s always been. EVs work well with that. We have excess energy that we can use for those cars in those hours.”

Ameren is also backing legislation that would allow the company to invest in building out its current infrastructure downstate in anticipation of the growing EV market.

The utility company has focused its attention on smaller and economically disadvantaged communities where private developers may not initially choose to build EV infrastructure, said Kennedy.

"There’s some hurdles because the demand isn’t there right now, so we have to jump start that sector," said Kennedy. "It's almost a textbook definition of 'the chicken or the egg'.

He added that even dealerships are holding back on even selling EVs in smaller communities because "customers just do not have the confidence that they’re going to be able to drive somewhere and feel confident if they need a recharge that they’ll be able to find it.”

Kennedy compared the issue to the digital divide, in which many rural communities struggle with internet access. He said a goal for Ameren is to make sure those gaps do not exist with clean energy.