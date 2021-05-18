Watch now: Central Illinois is a new hub of electric vehicle tech. Here's what's next.

BLOOMINGTON — With an increased focus on electric vehicle technology and infrastructure, Central Illinois electric companies are eagerly strategizing for the expansion.
"We see EVs and EV charging as an opportunity more than anything else, rather than a challenge, simply because we're ahead of the game now," said Mike Abba, director of business development with Ameren Illinois. "We need to have plans in place to understand where the charging is going and connect it to our grid."
With big investments in EV production facilities, such as Rivian in west Normal and the newly announced Lion Electric Co. plant in Joliet, state leaders are emphasizing the need to prep for an influx of EVs hitting the road over the next decade.
Rivian, the Irvine, California-based EV startup, is gearing up for production in the former Mitsubishi plant in west Normal, which it bought in 2017 for $16 million. The company plans to roll out its line of all-electric pickup trucks and sport-utility vehicles this June, and it will eventually employ around 2,700 people by 2022.
It is just one driving force that led U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., to proclaim that Central Illinois could become the electric vehicle "Silicon Valley of the 21st Century" earlier this month.
Durbin's comments came as state and federal lawmakers are pushing for added EV infrastructure ahead of an influx of electrical vehicles hitting the roads over the next decade.
Recently, Democrat President Joe Biden began building support for a $115 billion infrastructure plan, which includes a grant program for state and local governments and private companies to build 500,000 EV charging stations across America by 2023.
Fellow Democrat Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker this year set a goal to have 750,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2023, which ties in well with the town of Normal's plans to re-launch EVTown, a community-wide effort to get residents to buy into battery-powered cars.
The program, started a decade ago as a partnership with Mitsubishi, brought 48 charging stations to Bloomington-Normal, including 10 Tesla "supercharger" stations in the Uptown Station parking deck.
Now utility companies such as Ameren and Corn Belt Energy are working through plans that will allow them to efficiently handle an increased in utility usage.
But prepping the spiderweb of interconnected powerlines and utility poles that make up Illinois' power grid includes more than just adding charging stations. It's encouraging customers to change their utility usage habits and ensuring downstate investment in EV technology.
"It's truly, from a utility perspective, making sure we have the ability to accept a new load that's put onto our grid and we're able to do that in a way that doesn't cause any issues for our customers," said Tucker Kennedy, a spokesman for Ameren.
Abba said that in terms of managing the additional utility load, Ameren, which serves 1.3 million customers in central and southern Illinois, is confident the utility giant can handle the pace at which the EV market is growing.
There are currently an estimated 3,800 EVs charging within Ameren's 44,000 square miles of coverage, he said.
When looking at a utility bill for a typical home, one EV plugged into a 120 volt outlet in a garage would appear to Ameren the same as a hairdryer. For a little more juice, an EV connected to a 242 outlet is about the same as an electric clothes dryer or air-conditioned.
"We manage that all the time," said Abba.
Ameren has filed a tariff with the Illinois Commerce Commission to address delivery service rates. Those new rates would help encourage customers to charge their electric vehicles during "preferred charging periods," which would be between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.
The idea is to lessen the load on the electrical grid during the day, and it could even support downward pressure on utility rates, he said.
Corn Belt Energy, which primarily serves central Illinois, has already launched its own EV program to encourage customers to change their utility habits.
"Honestly, that vehicle can be charged overnight when you're sleeping," said Jeremy Meyers, an energy advisor with Corn Belt Energy. "If we can change our schedules and our habits to stay out of that on peak period of time, it not only benefits Corn Belt Energy as a cooperative, it benefits membership, and it benefits the electric grid."
The rate program, which started in 2018, is optional and charges customers higher rates of 18.5 cents per kilowatt hour for using electricity during a peak period, or between 2 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Customers enjoy lower rates of 3 cents per kilowatt hours for using electricity and charging their vehicles the remaining hours, and on Saturday, Sunday, and holidays.
“We have excess energy in the evening hours," said Myers. "Because of our schedules, that’s how it’s always been. EVs work well with that. We have excess energy that we can use for those cars in those hours.”
Ameren is also backing legislation that would allow the company to invest in building out its current infrastructure downstate in anticipation of the growing EV market.
The utility company has focused its attention on smaller and economically disadvantaged communities where private developers may not initially choose to build EV infrastructure, said Kennedy.
"There’s some hurdles because the demand isn’t there right now, so we have to jump start that sector," said Kennedy. "It's almost a textbook definition of 'the chicken or the egg'.
He added that even dealerships are holding back on even selling EVs in smaller communities because "customers just do not have the confidence that they’re going to be able to drive somewhere and feel confident if they need a recharge that they’ll be able to find it.”
Kennedy compared the issue to the digital divide, in which many rural communities struggle with internet access. He said a goal for Ameren is to make sure those gaps do not exist with clean energy.
“We have a huge gap that we have to fill," he said. "That’s a really critical element to have this sector fulfill its promise. We have to be able to increase that.”
