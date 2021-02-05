Watch now: Did you see the Rivian SUV in Bloomington on Friday? Take a look.

BLOOMINGTON — Downtown Bloomington got its first look at Rivian's R1S SUV as the electric vehicle company prepares to roll its launch-edition trucks off the production line in Normal.

Rivian was there Friday afternoon to test-run an SUV validation prototype, the first of its kind built at its Normal assembly plant.

"It's just exciting that this is all coming into being for the community," said Zach Dietmeier, a Rivian spokesman. "There's going to be a whole lot more coming down the line."

The blue SUV was sporting a special wrap that made the vehicle appear to change colors — from a light blue to a dark purple — as it made its way around the old McLean County Courthouse.

"It's an incredible vehicle," said Normal Mayor Chris Koos, who caught a glimpse of the SUV driving through uptown Normal. "To see that on the streets of Normal, it's just a realization of how far they've come and how close they are to being in full production."

In the past month the Irvine, California-based company has already test run its R1T pickup, which Bloomington-Normal residents may have seen driving around the area.