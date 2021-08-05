 Skip to main content
Watch now: Durbin says 'transition to zero-emission vehicles is a win for Illinois'

President Joe Biden wants half of all new cars sold in the US to be zero-emission vehicles by 2030. The president took to Twitter to say: “When I say electric vehicles are the future, I’m not joking”. Biden will sign an executive order that will task the Environmental Protection Agency with developing rules to support this target. The target is expected to be supported by automakers such as General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. This is part of the president’s “Build Back Better” initiative that will improve infrastructure and tackle the climate crisis. The Biden administration is also expected to propose new fuel economy and emissions standards

WASHINGTON — Declaring the U.S. must “move fast” to win the world's carmaking future, the Biden administration announced a commitment from the auto industry to produce electric vehicles for as much as half of domestic sales by the end of the decade. The initiative puts additional focus on the battery-powered vehicle sector, which includes Rivian Automotive and its plant in Normal. 

Pointing to electric vehicles parked on the White House South Lawn on Thursday, President Joe Biden declared them a “vision of the future that is now beginning to happen.”

“The question is whether we lead or fall behind in the race for the future,” he said, “Folks, the rest of the world is moving ahead. We have to catch up.”

Biden also wants automakers to raise gas mileage and cut tailpipe pollution between now and model year 2026. That would mark a significant step toward meeting his pledge to cut emissions and battle climate change as he pushes a history-making shift in the U.S. from internal combustion engines to battery-powered vehicles.

Biden

President Joe Biden walks with United Auto Workers Local 600 President Bernie Ricky before he speaks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Thursday during an event on clean cars and trucks.

He urged that the components needed to make that sweeping change — from batteries to semiconductors — be made in the United States, too, aiming for both industry and union support for the environmental effort, with the promise of new jobs and billions in federal electric vehicle investments.

Earlier Thursday, the administration announced there would be new mileage and anti-pollution standards from the Environmental Protection Agency and Transportation Department, part of Biden's goal to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. It said the auto industry had agreed to a target that 40% to 50% of new vehicle sales be electric by 2030.

Both the regulatory standards and the automakers' voluntary target were included in an executive order that Biden signed as a gathering of auto industry leaders and lawmakers applauded.

The standards, which must go through the regulatory process, would reverse fuel economy and anti-pollution rollbacks done under President Donald Trump. 

Biden

President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Thursday during an event on clean cars and trucks. 

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., in a statement said he met with the CEO of Rivian, RJ Scaringe, as well as other executives from Ford Motor Co. and Lion Electric Co. They talked about "federal priorities in electric vehicle production and infrastructure," according to his office. 

“The electric vehicle revolution is here. President Biden’s goal would drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions while spurring job creation and innovation across America. Our transition to zero-emission vehicles is a win for Illinois, the planet, and our kids’ and grandkids’ futures," he said. 

Rivian is launching the first fully electric pickup truck this fall. In addition to building out its massive manufacturing plant in west Normal, the company has plans to build charging stations across Tennessee’s 56 state parks while scouting for a second U.S. manufacturing plant.

Biden

President Joe Biden drives a Jeep Wrangler 4xe Rubicon on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Thursday during an event on clean cars and trucks. 

Rivian has raised about $10.5 billion in private investments since 2019, including financing from Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, D1 Capital Partners, Ford Motors Co. and T. Rowe Price, all while investing hundreds of millions of dollars into its massive manufacturing site, the former Mitsubishi Motors plant. In the last six months the company has tripled its workforce in Central Illinois with plans for future expansion.

The United Auto Workers union, which has voiced concerns about being too hasty with an EV transition because of the potential impact on industry jobs, did not commit to endorsing the 40% to 50% EV target. But UAW said it stands behind the president to ”support his ambition not just to grow electric vehicles but also our capacity to produce them domestically with good wages and benefits."

Sierra Henry, of The Pantagraph, contributed to this report. 

