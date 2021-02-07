Watch now: GM is going all-electric by 2040. What does that mean for Rivian?

NORMAL — The electric vehicle market is getting more crowded, just as Rivian's first vehicles are set to roll off the production line in Normal.
General Motors, one of the largest U.S. automakers, last month announced intentions to sell only zero-emission vehicles by 2035, a key piece of the company's plan to be carbon neutral by 2040. The move came a day after President Joe Biden signed an executive order to address climate change.
The announcement is certain to shake up the EV sector, even with lofty goals, Jessica Caldwell, executive director of insights at auto information provider Edmunds, told The Pantagraph.
"I think what this means is that there is going to be a lot of competition in this space," she said.
It's a far cry from when Rivian was founded in 2009, when the electric vehicle market was just picking up steam. One of the early battery-powered vehicles, the Roadster, had been developed by Tesla four years earlier.
Rivian raised money and four years ago bought the former Mitsubishi Motor Corp. assembly plant in west Normal, where a pickup truck and a sport utility vehicle are being developed.
Today, Rivian has a partnership with Amazon to develop vehicles, and its investors include Fidelity, T. Rowe Price and Ford.
Bloomington-Normal residents caught a first glimpse of what is to come when the Irvine, California-based company test-drove its R1S SUV, the first of its kind to be built in the Normal factory.
The blue sport utility vehicle debuted Friday afternoon with a fresh wrap — one that seemingly shimmered and changed colors in the sunlight — as employees drove through downtown Bloomington and uptown Normal. The vehicle drummed up excitement as the company prepares to deliver its first batch of special-edition electric trucks as early as June.
It was also announced last week that the company is developing a showroom near downtown Chicago and is rolling out the first electric vehicles for Amazon, which has signed an agreement to get 10,000 Rivian vehicles by 2022.
'It doesn't take much to move the needle'
Rivian is positioned to be the first to bring a battery-electric pickup to the market, and area analysts expect to see rapid growth in 2021.
"At this point, it doesn't take much to move the needle," Caldwell said. "I think when we look around the world, the regulations, as regard to emissions, are getting tighter.
"California has moved toward that as well, so they know that this is definitely coming, and I think the auto industry as a whole is moving toward electrification," she said.
With an anticipated 30 electric vehicle options from 21 brands for consumers to choose from — up from 17 vehicles from 12 brands in 2020 — the market could hit an inflection point, said Caldwell.
GM plans to spend about $27 billion in electric and autonomous vehicles by 2025. The Detroit company dates to 1918 and has been dabbling in electric vehicles since the 1990s. Two plants in Michigan are being upgraded, as is its Spring Hill Manufacturing in Tennessee, for electric vehicle production.
One other signal the company is serious about the growing market: GM has produced an ad that will appear during the Super Bowl featuring Will Ferrell promoting electric vehicles.
Caldwell said companies like Rivian and other startups could move into the automaker space in a similar way Tesla managed five years ago. "I think the automakers have definitely woken up an are more willing to fight for their space," she said.
Edmunds found electric vehicle sales made up 1.9% of retail sales in the U.S. in 2020, she said. That percentage is expected to rise to 2.5% this year based on the diversifying market as EVs will now be offered in "all three major vehicle categories," according to Edmunds. With 11 cars, 13 SUVs and six trucks to choose from in 2021, Edmunds predicts a chance for greater brand loyalty.
"What we've seen in the last 11 months is not really in support of electrification," said Caldwell, who explained that Edmunds' data suggests 71% of EV owners traded in their vehicle for a truck or SUV in 2020, an increase over previous years.
"It kind of shows where there is a bit of mismatch between the American consumer mindset and what the auto industry is offering," said Caldwell. "So, I think the challenge for these automakers is to bridge that gap and figure out, 'How can we make these appealing besides just price to consumers to get them to buy?'"
'More curiosity'
At a local level, Ryan Gremore, president of five O'Brien dealerships with six auto brands across Bloomington-Normal, said he hasn't seen as much growth in EV sales. While interest in the technology is certainly there, Gremore said the market hasn't taken off as much as it has in metro areas or in states such as California and Oregon, which have greater incentives for going electric.
"I think there's more curiosity," he said, adding that, within his stores, he doesn't get as many people coming in and asking about EVs or wanting to purchase one. "I think if you ask all the dealers in Central Illinois, I would say the interest level is maybe lukewarm."
That doesn't mean the interest isn't there or is not growing, he said. While EVs have been around for a long time, Gremore said the market is "growing pretty quickly today," and that "Rivian should be an awesome thing for our community."
With the growing EV market comes a need for new infrastructure. As demand for EV technology increases, cities are now facing a "chicken-or-the-egg" question when it comes to preparing for a potentially new era for automobilists, Caldwell said.
That means implementing more charging stations, as well as making it faster and easier for electric vehicles to charge. Bloomington-Normal is beginning conversations to adapt to these challenges and more as new technology comes in.
"One of the main factors with that is, as EVs come online, the cars are sending and receiving data even faster than our cellphones," said Patrick Hoban, CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council. "So that is infrastructure we have to have in place."
The EDC, as well as Bloomington, Normal, Illinois State University and Illinois Wesleyan, have formed the Bloomington-Normal Innovation Alliance to study this new need in infrastructure to better prepare for an influx of technology.
That could mean a need for new infrastructure like charging stations, smart lighting, and increased broadband to handle the amount of data sending and receiving from the vehicles.
"That's been our focus, so we are ready when those are around town and whatever comes with those vehicles," said Hoban.
But, despite the need to study and implement smart city infrastructure, Hoban said the growing market and General Motors' announcement is "just more proof that electric vehicles are the future."
"The beauty for us is that Rivian is already ahead of the game," said Hoban. "I'm an optimist, but being that Rivian is new to the game, they're not set in 'this is the way we've always done it.' They're innovative, and I think that is what makes them disruptive, which is a good thing."