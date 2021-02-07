Watch now: GM is going all-electric by 2040. What does that mean for Rivian?

'More curiosity'

At a local level, Ryan Gremore, president of five O'Brien dealerships with six auto brands across Bloomington-Normal, said he hasn't seen as much growth in EV sales. While interest in the technology is certainly there, Gremore said the market hasn't taken off as much as it has in metro areas or in states such as California and Oregon, which have greater incentives for going electric.

"I think there's more curiosity," he said, adding that, within his stores, he doesn't get as many people coming in and asking about EVs or wanting to purchase one. "I think if you ask all the dealers in Central Illinois, I would say the interest level is maybe lukewarm."

That doesn't mean the interest isn't there or is not growing, he said. While EVs have been around for a long time, Gremore said the market is "growing pretty quickly today," and that "Rivian should be an awesome thing for our community."

With the growing EV market comes a need for new infrastructure. As demand for EV technology increases, cities are now facing a "chicken-or-the-egg" question when it comes to preparing for a potentially new era for automobilists, Caldwell said.